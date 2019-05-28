Oil Extends Rebound as Oversupply Fears Ease

By Amrith Ramkumar

---- Oil prices climbed Tuesday, extending a Friday rebound following a long weekend for Memorial Day, with analysts weighing Friday data showing a drop in the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-Iran tensions.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil-price benchmark, climbed 0.9% to $59.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices are down 11% from their April peaks but still up more than 30% in 2019.

-- Brent crude, the global price gauge, was unchanged at $70.11 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange following a Monday surge.

HIGHLIGHTS

Mixed Supply Data: Oil rallied late Friday after weekly data from Baker Hughes showed the number of oil-drilling rigs in the U.S. fell to its lowest level since March 2018 last week. The reading eased some oversupply fears after steadily rising domestic inventories had sent prices falling earlier in the week.

Many analysts remain wary that steady U.S. output and higher production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will leave the market well supplied if OPEC elects to raise output next month. The cartel and partners are currently curbing production through June.

Analysts were looking ahead to the latest gauge of U.S. inventories, scheduled to be released Thursday.

U.S.-Iran Tensions: Despite rising U.S. stockpiles, geopolitical disruptions in Iran, Venezuela and Libya have boosted prices by creating uncertainty about supply from those countries. The U.S. has also increased its military presence in the Middle East recently. Over the weekend, top Iranian officials said the country would be prepared to respond to a possible confrontation with the U.S. after the Trump administratio n dispatched troops to the region and arranged the sale of billions of dollars in weapons to its Arab allies.

INSIGHT

Investor Positioning: Hedge funds and other speculative investors lowered net bets on higher U.S. crude prices in four consecutive weeks through May 21, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data show. Still, bullish wagers outnumber bearish ones by a ratio of 6.7-to-1, a sign to some analysts that prices could rally further if the recent upward price momentum continues.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its estimate of last week's stockpiles on Wednesday, followed by official Energy Information Administration data Thursday.

-- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. hold annual shareholder meetings on Wednesday.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com