Oil Falls With Dollar Steady

By Christopher Alessi and Amrith Ramkumar -- Oil prices swung between gains and losses Tuesday and were recently lower, hurt by a stronger dollar as traders looked ahead to weekly U.S. inventory data. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, fell 1.5% to $53.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. U.S. crude is up about 20% for the year but still roughly 30% off its multiyear highs from early October. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.1% at $61.83 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Dollar Strength: A stronger dollar has recently hurt oil and other commodities by making them more expensive for overseas buyers. On Tuesday, the WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 other currencies, added less than 0.1% and was on pace for a third consecutive advance. Strong hiring data has recently led to increased confidence in the U.S. economy, supporting the dollar.

Analysts are also monitoring rate expectations and Treasury yields, as higher bond yields can make materials less attractive to some investors.

Inventories: Analysts were looking ahead to weekly government data on U.S. stockpiles, slated for Wednesday. Inventories have risen in the past two weeks through Jan. 25, though they climbed in the most recent week less than traders had projected. Investors are closely monitoring stockpiles amid continuing worries that record U.S. output and steady production from Saudi Arabia and Russia will keep a lid on prices as demand weakens.

Venezuela: Still, uncertainty about supply from countries like Venezuela has swung oil prices in recent sessions. The U.S. last week imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, in an effort to undermine the government of embattled President Nicolás Maduro. The move followed the Trump administration's decision late last month to recognize the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as interim president.

The U.S. sanctions were already curtailing Venezuelan crude-oil exports, pushing the country's beleaguered oil industry closer to collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

At the same time, several European Union countries on Monday recognized Mr. Guaidó as Venezuela's interim leader.

"This means that Europeans are likely to join the U.S. oil sanctions against Venezuela," according to analysts at Commerzbank , a move that could further hinder supply from the South American country. Venezuela is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and currently holds the cartel's rotating presidency.

INSIGHT

Demand: Despite signs of lower OPEC production, fears about slowing global growth and softer fuel consumption have also kept this year's rebound contained so far this year. Analysts remain worried about a slowdown in China, the world's largest commodity consumer, as trade negotiations between the world's two largest economies continue.

"While Venezuela is taking headline left, right and center, we should not forget about developments elsewhere in the world, with data available for December continuing to show a mixed picture from a demand-side perspective," according to analysts at consultancy JBC Energy. In particular, falling demand in developed Asian countries has weighed on crude-oil intake, the analysts said in a note Tuesday.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly oil-inventory data today, followed by official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday. -- OPEC and the International Energy Agency both next week release their monthly oil-market assessments.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com