Oil Falls as Gulf Coast Storm Weakens

By Christopher Alessi and Dan Molinski

Oil prices fell Wednesday in a reversal of day-earlier increases as tropical storm Gordon's path through the Gulf of Mexico turned out to be less problematic for the U.S. oil-and-refining industry than many investors had feared.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery fell 1.6% to close at $68.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, declined 1.2% to $77.27 a barrel.

"I actually think the strength in oil prices to start the week was sort of illusory," said Gene McGillian, vice president of research at Tradition Energy. "Gordon was perhaps never that intense of a supply risk."

Fears that tropical storm Gordon would morph into a hurricane and possibly pound U.S. Gulf Coast refining hubs as it made landfall had triggered a surge in oil prices Tuesday, with Brent nearing the $80-a-barrel threshold and U.S. oil prices briefly spiking above $71.

But Gordon never became a hurricane and made landfall Tuesday night near the Alabama-Mississippi border rather than earlier projections that it would hit the coast further west, near the Louisiana-Mississippi border. Those earlier projections could have put the storm on target to affect some refineries and oil-producing regions in Louisiana.

The storm ultimately "weakened considerably and deviated away from oil-producing areas, which as a result has taken the wind out of bulls' sails this morning," said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

The government's Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement reported Wednesday that 9% of offshore oil production was shut-in for a second straight day as a result of the storm, as companies evacuated workers from offshore oil platforms for safety reasons. But such reductions are usually temporary, and most companies can quickly make up most, if not all, of that lost production once the workers return to the job.

Further weakening of oil prices overnight came from the dollar, which had been rising against other major currencies. Oil prices are traded in dollars, and so they often move inversely to the direction of the U.S. currency.

But during the New York session the dollar began to fall against the euro and other currencies after a report suggested the U.K. and Germany were making progress on a Brexit deal. The WSJ Dollar Index was 0.2% lower Wednesday afternoon following six straight sessions of advances, and that may have prevented further declines in oil prices.

Overall, many market participants expect prices to continue to be supported in coming weeks.

"From a technical point of view, this movement appears as a correction, inside a main trend which remains positive," Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades, said of oil's drop.

Prices have been bolstered in recent weeks amid signs that Iranian crude exports are declining at a faster rate than expected, in the run-up to November, when U.S. sanctions on the country's oil industry take effect.

"Although the price rise has been driven strongly by speculation recently, making the risk of correction high, the $80 [Brent] mark is attracting further speculators -- so in the short term, there is a risk of the price rising above this threshold," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note Wednesday.

Investors on Thursday will watch for a weekly report on oil inventories from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. A survey by The Wall Street Journal shows analysts, on average, are expecting the report to show U.S. crude oil stockpiles fell by 2.1 million barrels last week.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is due to release its own report on weekly U.S. inventories later Wednesday afternoon.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for October delivery fell 1.5% to $1.9648 a gallon. Diesel futures declined 0.9%, to $2.2356 a gallon.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com and Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com