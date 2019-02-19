Oil Falls as Investors Focus on U.S.-China Trade Talks

By Dan Molinski and Sarah McFarlane

-- U.S. oil prices were slightly lower Tuesday but remained near three-month highs as investors focused on U.S.-China trade negotiations that moved this week to Washington from Beijing.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 0.2% at $55.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. During the overnight session, WTI reached as high as $56.24 a barrel, its highest intraday level since Nov. 19.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.3% at $65.67 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange, though it peaked earlier at $66.65, the highest level since November.

HIGHLIGHTS

Trade Dispute: U.S. stock markets opened slightly lower Tuesday after a three-day weekend amid uncertainty ove r U.S.-China trade talks, and oil markets seemed to follow Wall Street's early decline. A March 1 deadline on the trade talks may need to be extended since the key issue of Chinese structural reforms remains a sticking point, analysts at BBH Currency Strategy said in a research note Tuesday.

"Oil futures are wavering this morning," said Robbie Fraser, global commodity analyst at Schneider Electric in Louisville. "Much of the near-term outlook continues to focus on trade talks between the US and China."

Oil prices could continue to take their cues on the China trade issue from stock markets, said Michael Poulsen, analyst at consulting firm Global Risk Management. "In the short run it's macro driven and also strongly linked to developments in equities," he said.

Saudi Exports Drop: Crude oil volumes shipped from major producer Saudi Arabia fell in the first half of February to 6.2 million barrels a day, down 1.3 million barrels a day on the previous month, according to data published by ship tracking firm Kpler on Monday. The data confirmed comments from the Kingdom's oil minister who said earlier this month that the country would further cut output. Kpler data showed fewer shipments had been destined for the U.S., India, Thailand and South Korea in particular. "There is also evidence that Saudi Arabia has increased refinery throughput so far through February," said Kpler, adding that departures of oil products have spiked to 1.56 million barrels a day, up 0.19 million barrels in the month.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Cuts implemented at the start of the year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, are having an impact, with Saudi Arabia exceeding its targets, analysts said. "Saudi Arabia's production cuts by more than the required level also serve to offset the lack of compliance by countries like Iraq," said Commerzbank in a daily note. The joint ministerial monitoring committee, or JMMC, which monitors OPEC members' conformity levels to the cuts agreement, is due to meet in Azerbaijan on March 18.

AHEAD

-- The Energy Information Administration is set to release its monthly Drilling Productivity Report later Tuesday that details activity in key U.S. shale regions.

-- The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly petroleum status report at 11 a.m. ET Thursday due to the Presidents Day holiday earlier in the week. The data will be preceded by a parallel report Wednesday from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

