Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/06 09:51:39 pm
67.91 USD   -0.95%
09:38pOil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:00pUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -4.3M
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

U.S. oil prices fell sharply Thursday after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of petroleum products are already starting to rise now that summer is ending and the lower-demand fall season is near.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery fell 1.4% to close at $67.77 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The Energy Information Administration said Thursday that crude oil inventories fell by 4.3 million barrels last week. And while that data point alone is bullish, the report also showed gasoline and distillates inventories rose by a combined 5 million barrels, and the grand total of crude oil and processed petroleum products rose by a bearish 3.6 million barrels.

"The fundamentals are starting to get a little bit questionable," said Ric Navy, senior vice president for energy futures at R.J. O'Brien & Associates.

The EIA report also showed U.S. crude oil exports fell by 271,000 barrels a day last week, to 1.5 million barrels a day.

Mr. Navy said Thursday's report on U.S. oil inventories wasn't the only factor in oil's decline, noting overall global demand is also becoming a bigger concern. "There are more clouds as far as economies go, and the tariff disputes are also a factor."

Alfonso Esparza, senior analyst at foreign-exchange trading group Oanda said additional tariffs may hurt demand for oil.

"The threat of a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods looms over the market," Mr. Esparza said. "China is expected to retaliate, escalating the trade war between the two economies and dragging down global growth forecasts."

The sharp drop in prices represents a quick reversal from earlier in the week, when prices jumped sharply Tuesday on short-term supply concerns as tropical storm Gordon in the U.S. Gulf Coast was seen hitting oil production and refining activity. But the storm failed to strengthen into a hurricane, proving much less problematic for U.S. oil-and-refining operations than many investors feared.

"I believe the main reason [for Thursday's price decline] is a correction after prices rose ahead of Gordon," said Bernadette Johnson of Drillinginfo. "The storm was priced in, but then changed course and prices came back down a bit."

Oil-market participants are now looking ahead to monthly reports out next week from the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, with an eye to how much OPEC's output increased last month.

OPEC and its partner producers, including Russia, agreed in late June to start ramping up production in July after more than a year of holding back output. The move helped to cap rapidly rising prices.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
09:38pOil Falls as Total Fuel Inventories Rise
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
05:00pUNITED STATES : Crude Oil Inventories lower than estimates at -4.3M
04:24pRWE Secures Capacity Agreement for Planned German LNG Terminal
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:05pOil Edges Up After Selloff
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/05Kinder Morgan Subsidiary and EagleClaw to Proceed With Permian Highway Pipeli..
DJ
09/05Oil Falls as Gulf Coast Storm Weakens
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.