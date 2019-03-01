Oil Falls on Fresh Demand Worries, Stronger Dollar -- 3rd Update

By Amrith Ramkumar and Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices fell Friday, pulling back after weak U.S. economic data fueled fresh worries about slowing demand.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, closed down $1.42, or 2.5%, at $55.80 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices recently hit their highest level since Nov. 9 and are still up 23% for the year but 27% below their multiyear highs from early October.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell $1.24, or 1.9%, to $65.07 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Economic Data: Oil fell as stocks pared some of their early advance after data showed growth slowed at U.S. manufacturing firms in February. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing purchasing managers index declined more than expected, the latest soft manufacturing data point troubling some investors.

After last quarter's oil rout, renewed faith in U.S. growth and bets on stable oil demand have buoyed crude early in 2019. Yet some analysts remain concerned that setbacks on U.S.-China trade and more tepid economic data around the globe could send stocks and oil tumbling in unison again.

Data Friday also showed a measure of U.S. consumer sentiment fell more than expected last month.

Adding to the downbeat tone in oil markets, the dollar strengthened with some investors seeking safer alternatives to risky investments. A stronger dollar makes commodities denominated in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. The WSJ Dollar Index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of 16 other currencies, added 0.4%.

OPEC: Despite lingering demand fears, crude prices have risen lately on signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are continuing to hold back output to rebalance the market. OPEC's crude production declined by 550,000 barrels a day in February, bringing the oil cartel's total drop in output since October to 2.2 million barrels a day, according to consulting firm JBC Energy. That figure is much higher than the 800,000 barrels a day OPEC agreed to cut from October levels.

OPEC, de facto led by Saudi Arabia, and 10 producers outside the cartel agreed in December to collectively hold back output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of this year.

Saudi Arabia has shouldered the bulk of the cuts, but supply outages in Iran and in Venezuela -- two OPEC members excluded from the supply-cut deal -- as a result of U.S. sanctions on those countries' oil industries have also brought down overall OPEC production.

"OPEC and its 10 allies are doing their job, and this time they are stubborn. The agreement struck in December laid the foundation for the current rally," said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

INSIGHT

U.S. Production: Rising U.S. crude production, driven by shale growth, is another factor helping to keep a cap on crude prices, analysts say. In its latest monthly production report, the Energy Information Administration said U.S. oil output had averaged 11.85 million barrels a day in December, a decline of 0.5% month-on-month. But recent weekly data has shown that U.S. crude output has surged above a record 12 million barrels a day. The government expects crude output to average 12.4 million barrels a day this year.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute reports its weekly data on U.S. inventories at 4:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com