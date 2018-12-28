Log in
Oil Finishes Higher, Moving in Tandem with Stocks

12/28/2018 | 10:51pm CET
By Christopher Alessi and Amrith Ramkumar 
   -- Oil prices closed higher after another volatile session featuring more 
      swings alongside stocks and other risk assets. 
 
   -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, closed up 72 
      cents, or 1.6%, at $45.33 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, 
      finishing higher after moving between gains and losses for much of the 
      session. 
 
   -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, ended up 4 cents, or 0.1%, at 
      $52.20 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Risk Appetite: Global stocks wavered again Friday after days of oscillating between steep losses and gains, pulling the oil complex in both directions. Oil had risen early in the day alongside stocks, but erased its advance when major U.S. indexes turned negative -- but then climbed late in the session as stocks rebounded.

Amid jitters about the global economy and oil demand, stocks and commodities have increasingly been moving in tandem during this quarter's punishing selloff. Both U.S. and Brent prices are about 40% below their Oct. 3 multiyear highs.

"There's a very strong push along in equities" and the oil price rise is "just a function of that," said Olivier Jakob, head of oil consulting firm Petromatrix. He cautioned that thin trading volumes as a result of the holiday period would likely continue to fuel volatility through next week.

Analysts at consulting firm JBC Energy noted: "Year-end trading has been volatile before and at this moment in time we do not want to be too quick in reading a whole lot into the price action of the last few days."

U.S. Inventories: Stockpile figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories fell less than expected last week. The data showed a 46,000 barrel decline, compared to the 2.6 million barrel dip projected by analysts surveyed by the Journal.

Stockpiles have fallen in four consecutive weeks, though they remain elevated after surging in October and November to spark the oil-price rout. Some analysts have said they expect crude to continue swinging until inventories in the U.S. and globally dip steadily.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Analysts and investors are looking ahead to the implementation of crude production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies outside the cartel, led by Russia. The group is set to begin holding back output collectively by about 1.2 million barrels a day starting next month.

First agreed in early December, the deal was meant to bolster crude prices that had fallen by more than 30% since reaching four-year highs at the start of October. But prices have since fallen below the levels they held before the OPEC-led meeting on Dec. 7.

AHEAD 

   -- OPEC+ production cuts, agreed at an early December meeting, go into 
      effect Jan. 1.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

