Oil Futures Turn Lower as Turkey Overshadows Markets

By Biman Mukherji

--Oil futures turned lower by midday Asian trading Monday as declines of 2% or more in the region's stock indexes cast a pall over risk assets generally.

--September light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently down 0.15% at $67.52 a barrel in the Globex trading session. October Brent fell 0.3% to $72.56.

--Oil prices rose Friday amid a boosted 2019 demand forecast from the International Energy Agency. But a stronger dollar offsets that. The Turkey crisis adds another reason to be careful, said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

