Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysis 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

Oil Gains After U.S. Holds Fire on Opening Reserves

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 12:28pm CEST

By Christopher Alessi

Oil prices climbed Thursday, maintaining four-year highs, after the U.S. indicated it wouldn't open up its strategic petroleum reserves to flood the market and put a cap on prices.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 0.7% at $81.89 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading 1.1% higher at $72.36 a barrel.

"Oil is trading higher this morning after U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry said that there are no plans for the U.S. to release oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserves," according to Warren Patterson, commodities strategist at ING Bank.

"There had been a growing view in the market that the U.S. would take such action in order to counter the impact from sanctions on Iran, particularly after OPEC+ members ignored President Trump's request to increase production," Mr. Patterson said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its production allies, including Russia, agreed at a meeting in Algiers on Sunday to adhere to current production quotas first implemented at the start of 2017. That means continuing a gradual ramp-up in production the producers had agreed to at the start of the summer in an effort to bring down overcompliance with the initial agreement.

But the producers declined to announce specific plans to raise production further, seemingly defying calls by Mr. Trump for the cartel to increase output in order to put a cap on prices -- sending prices soaring on Monday comfortably above the symbolic $80-a-barrel threshold.

Prices have been boosted in recent weeks due to falling Iranian crude exports in the run-up to U.S. sanctions on the Islamic Republic's oil industry, set to take effect on Nov. 4.

Oil-market participants had been looking to see whether OPEC and its allies would move to further boost production to fill the gap left by falling Iranian supply. But the "unwillingness" of OPEC and its partners to declare their intention to ramp up production in their effort to replace Iranian barrels all of a sudden produced a very tight supply-demand balance for the fourth quarter of this year," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

"As a result, the talk is now Brent reaching $100 a barrel in the not-so-distant future," he said.

Among refined products Thursday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was down 0.4% at $2.96 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $714.50 a metric ton, up 0.5% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:28pOil Gains After U.S. Holds Fire on Opening Reserves
DJ
11:45aAluminum Makers' Profits Suffer as Prices Rise for Key Ingredient
DJ
10:29aEni to Use GE Turbines at Kazakhstan Wind Farm
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:43aBP : Gets Approval to Develop 30 Million-Barrel North Sea Oilfield
DJ
08:42aUK's Ofgem Says Intervening to Improve How Energy Suppliers Handle Complaints
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/26Oil Falls on Surprise Build in U.S. Inventories
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.