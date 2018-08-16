Oil Gains but Demand Concerns Persist

By Benjamin Parkin and Sarah McFarlane

Oil prices rose Thursday, recouping some of their losses after concerns about a global economic slowdown sparked a rout earlier this week.

Light, sweet crude-oil futures rose 0.7% to $65.46 a barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed 0.9% to $71.43 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange.

U.S. crude prices are still down about 3% this week, with commodities such as copper and gold also lower. A plunge in Turkey's currency had concerned investors about contagion into other emerging-market currencies, while weak economic data from China and a stronger U.S. dollar also weighed down markets.

Buyers returned to equity and commodities markets on Thursday, however, after the U.S. and China said they planned to resume talks over trade after more than two months of deadlock.

A weaker dollar -- which makes commodities more attractive to investors -- strong corporate earnings in the U.S. and plans by Qatar to bolster Turkey's economy with a multibillion-dollar injection all helped, analysts said. The WSJ Dollar Index dropped 0.2% on Thursday.

Oil traders' appetite for buying was nevertheless limited, with prices dipping lower at various points through the session.

"Oil prices are trying to hang on," said analysts from TAC Energy in a morning note. Wednesday's selling "pushed them back to the edge of a technical cliff" at their 200-day moving average. A drop below that, they said, could spark further selling.

Longer-term concerns about global demand for crude also capped gains. Last week, the International Energy Agency forecast global oil demand would grow 1.4 million barrels a day in 2018, down slightly from 1.5 million barrels the previous year. Analysts said that if the currency crisis in Turkey spread elsewhere, this number could be revised lower.

"Fears of an emerging-market crisis and a slowdown in China sent shock waves through financial markets," said Carsten Menke, commodities research analyst at Julius Baer.

Weekly U.S. oil stocks and production data published by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed rising supplies, which also weighed on prices.

"The past week showed a counter-seasonal build in U.S. crude stocks of a sizable 6.8 million barrels amid a record in weekly U.S. crude processing of 18 million barrels a day," said consultancy JBC Energy in a note.

Concerns that the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China could slow future Chinese economic growth have also troubled investors in recent weeks. China is a crucial importer of commodities.

Gasoline futures fell 0.5% to $1.9874 a gallon, the lowest in four months, with diesel contracts sliding 0.3% to $2.0964 a gallon.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at Benjamin.Parkin@wsj.com and Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com