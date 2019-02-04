Oil Gains on Signs of Declining Output

By Christopher Alessi -- Oil prices climbed at the start of the week amid fresh signs of declining OPEC production and risks to Venezuelan supply as a result of U.S. sanctions. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up more than 1% at $63.43 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 0.5% at $55.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: Crude markets gained Monday after a survey from Bloomberg showed OPEC production fell by 930,000 barrels a day in January, to stand at 31.02 million barrels a day -- the cartel's biggest decline in two years.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. OPEC, excluding Iran, Libya and Venezuela, agreed to handle 800,000 barrels a day of those cuts.

While Saudi Arabia led with the bulk of OPEC's recent cuts, "It is no coincidence that the three countries exempted from the new supply cut agreement are the ones that contributed significantly to the high compliance a month before the deal came into effect and also in January, " said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

Venezuela: Crude has also been supported by the political crisis in OPEC member Venezuela, which intensified last week after the U.S. imposed sanctions on the country's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA. The measures, which are expected to further crimp Venezuelan crude exports, are meant to undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro and come on the heels of the Trump administration's decision late last month to recognize the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as interim president.

"Oil prices are higher on Monday as protests in Venezuela are on the rise as high-profile defections keep shifting the balance of power away from President Maduro," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The U.S. is backing the opposition leader and could send troops as pressure increases for Maduro to step down....[and] lower oil supply after the U.S. sanctioned Venezuelan exports were a positive for crude," he added.

INSIGHT

Speculative Investing: Speculators have been increasing their net-long positions in Brent, buying 29,769 lots over the last reporting week. That brings total net long lots to 232,707 lots, the largest position since early November, according to Warren Patterson, commodities strategist at ING Bank. "As we have seen in recent weeks, the increase in the spec net long has been largely driven by short covering rather than fresh longs," he added.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly oil inventory data Tuesday, followed by official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration Wednesday. -- OPEC and the International Energy Agency both release their monthly oil market assessments next week.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com