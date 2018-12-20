Oil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON -- Oil prices continued to plummet Thursday, hitting a 15-month low with equity markets under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as investors worried about the economic outlook.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 2.8% at $55.60 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange, having earlier fallen to $54.64, their lowest level since September 2017. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 3.2% at $46.58 a barrel.

A fall in U.S. oil inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday helped give temporary relief to this week's selloff on oil before the market resumed its downtrend.

The EIA data showed U.S. inventories fell 0.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 14.

"A very respectable statistic on U.S. oil inventories sent prices higher but the optimism has quickly evaporated due to the economic developments that directly influence the general perception of global oil demand," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM.

