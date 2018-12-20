Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/20 11:57:45 am
46.35 USD   -2.09%
11:15aOil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:51aGermany's RWE Signs Deal for U.S. LNG Supply With Woodside
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 11:15am CET

By Sarah McFarlane

LONDON -- Oil prices continued to plummet Thursday, hitting a 15-month low with equity markets under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates, as investors worried about the economic outlook.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 2.8% at $55.60 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange, having earlier fallen to $54.64, their lowest level since September 2017. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading down 3.2% at $46.58 a barrel.

A fall in U.S. oil inventories reported by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday helped give temporary relief to this week's selloff on oil before the market resumed its downtrend.

The EIA data showed U.S. inventories fell 0.5 million barrels in the week ended Dec. 14.

"A very respectable statistic on U.S. oil inventories sent prices higher but the optimism has quickly evaporated due to the economic developments that directly influence the general perception of global oil demand," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
11:15aOil Hits 15-Month Low After Fed Rate Hike
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:51aGermany's RWE Signs Deal for U.S. LNG Supply With Woodside
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/19EXXON MOBIL : Reports Operational Snag, Reduced Rates at Beaumont, Texas, Refine..
DJ
12/19Fed Raises Rates, but Signals Slightly Milder Path of Future Increases--2nd U..
DJ
12/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/19EDF, Shell Form JV to Develop Wind Energy Off of NJ Coast
DJ
12/19Oil Prices Rise on U.S. Inventory Decline, Saudi Pledge
DJ
12/19EXXON MOBIL : Sources Say Exxon Mobil Montana Refinery Gets Waiver From Biofuel ..
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.