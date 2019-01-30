Oil Hits Two-Month High on Venezuela Turmoil, U.S. Supplies

By Christopher Alessi and Dan Molinski

-- Oil jumped to a two-month high Wednesday amid continued political uncertainty in Venezuela and after a weekly report showed U.S. inventories of gasoline fell for the first time in nine weeks.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were recently 2.7% higher at $54.72 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest level intra-day since Nov. 23. WTI's highest closing price since late November is $53.80 a barrel, set on Jan. 18, so it is on track to surpass that.

-- Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading up 1.8% at $62.35 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

Highlights

Venezuela: Oil prices, which were under pressure at the start of the week, began to rise after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, late Monday, a move that could further crimp crude output and exports in the economically embattled OPEC member. The U.S. decision -- meant to further undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro -- came less than a week after the Trump administration recognized the country's opposition leader as its legitimate head of state.

"Crude is up again today while the market processes new sanctions imposed on Venezuela by the Trump administration," said Stewart Glickman, energy equity analyst at CFRA Research. "The sanctions -- which prohibit U.S. firms from importing Venezuelan crude, at least beyond what is already in transit -- are likely to affect U.S. supplies by about 500,000 barrels a day, the current level of import."

Michael Wittner, global head of oil research at Société Générale, said the sanctions amount to a de facto embargo on U.S. imports of crude from Venezuela. "Clearly, PDVSA has absolutely no incentive to sell a single barrel to the U.S. if they cannot access the money," he said.

U.S. Inventories: Oil prices got a further boost Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration issued a mostly bullish weekly report on U.S. oil inventories. It showed crude stockpiles rose by less than 1 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a bearish 3.1-million-barrel increase.

Additionally, gasoline inventories unexpectedly fell by 2.2 million barrels -- the first decline since mid November -- as refining activity slowed by 2.8 percentage points, to a 90.1% capacity utilization rate. "This plunge in refining activity, a seasonal trend as we dive into maintenance, has yielded the first weekly drop in gasoline inventories in nine attempts," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

Insight

Macroeconomics vs. OPEC: The oil market has been weighing signs of slowing global economic growth -- and its potentially negative knock-on effects for world oil demand -- against OPEC-led production cuts of 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of the year that are helping to rebalance an oversupplied market.

Prices have come under pressure since last week when the International Monetary Fund lowered its economic growth outlook for 2019. Overall, however, prices have been trending up this month, rising roughly 20% from annual lows reached in the last week of December.

Ahead

-- Baker Hughes on Friday reports weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

