Oil Hovers Near Three-Month High on Trade Optimism

-- Oil prices neared a three-month high on Thursday on a combination of positive macroeconomic signals and falling output from major crude producers including Saudi Arabia.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.2% at $64.34 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange, having earlier peaked at $64.81, the highest level since November.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 0.4% at $54.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Trade Dispute: Markets were supported by expectations that the U.S. will extend its deadline for implementing additional tariffs on Chinese goods as trade talks between the two countries progressed. "Prior to this week the market had been gripped by fears around global economic activity and those fears have eased somewhat, particularly on the trade front," said Caroline Bain, commodities economist at consulting firm Capital Economics. The positive "rumblings" around the U.S.-China trade dispute have helped, Ms. Bain added.

China Imports: Crude imports to China were up around 5% on the year in January, according to customs data published Thursday. The strong volumes helped allay fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, analysts said.

Inventory Build: U.S. crude supplies rose more than expected, up 3.6 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 8, data published by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday showed. "The oil market participants totally ignored [the] bearish oil inventory report from the EIA," said consulting firm Global Risk management in a note, adding that the focus was instead on OPEC's production cuts and Saudi Arabia's pledge to cut more next month. Earlier this week, Saudi Arabia's oil minister said the country would cut output by a further 500,000 barrels a day in March. "Saudi energy production falling to 9.8 million barrels a day in March is a particularly powerful driver, it's a much bigger cut than the markets have been factoring in," said Capital Economics' Ms. Bain.

-- Baker Hughes releases its weekly rig count on Friday.

