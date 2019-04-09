Log in
Oil Inches Lower From Five-Month High Ahead of Inventories

04/09/2019

By Amrith Ramkumar

-- Oil prices swung between small gains and losses before ending lower Tuesday, wobbling near five-month highs as investors weighed the latest supply signals and looked ahead to the latest reading on U.S. stockpiles.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. crude benchmark, closed down 42 cents, or 0.7%, at $63.98 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices have added 41% so far this year, though they are still about 16% below their multiyear highs from early October.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, inched down 49 cents, or 0.7%, to $70.61 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Supply Uncertainty: Production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have boosted oil prices early in 2019 after a fourth-quarter price rout, and disruptions in Libya, Venezuela and Iran have also fueled the rally. Libya is on the brink of a civil war, and U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran have disrupted crude flows around the world.

However, some analysts are skeptical that OPEC will continue its output cuts beyond June, when the current production caps expire. An extension of waivers granted to buyers of Iranian crude beyond this month could also shift projections for supply, as the exemptions granted late last year allowed more Iranian oil exports than some analysts had anticipated.

U.S. Inventories: Some investors are also skeptical oil can continue its powerful rebound amid record U.S. output. Analysts were looking ahead to Wednesday's government figures on U.S. stockpiles, after inventories rose in consecutive weeks through March 29. The latest Energy Information Administration data showed U.S. supply rose to a record 12.2 million barrels a day that week.

Inventories are expected to have climbed 2 million barrels last week, according to the average forecast of 11 analysts and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

INSIGHT

Demand Fears: Oil fell alongside stocks Tuesday after the International Monetary Fund lowered its estimates for global economic growth in 2019. Crude has largely moved in tandem with stocks early in the year as analysts weigh cautious signals from global central banks regarding interest rates and optimism about U.S.-China trade talks. Still, some analysts are wary of a far-reaching economic slowdown that dents commodity demand.

The Trump administration moved Monday toward levying tariffs on about $11 billion in imports from the European Union. The move could ratchet up tensions between Washington and Brussels.

Backwardation: A number of momentum indicators have still buoyed oil prices recently, with hedge funds and other speculative investors lifting bullish bets on crude in recent weeks. Front-month U.S. crude futures recently climbed above prices for delivery in months further away, a bullish condition known as backwardation that makes it more profitable to sell oil right away rather than store it and build up supply.

When the market is in backwardation, investors can also profit by rolling contracts over from one month to the next month's cheaper contract.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will publish its estimates for U.S. inventories for last week later Tuesday followed by official government data Wednesday.

-- OPEC's monthly oil-market report is slated for Wednesday.

-- The International Energy Agency publishes its monthly oil-market report on Thursday.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com

