Oil Investors Turn Focus to Inventories as Demand Fears Linger -- Update

By Amrith Ramkumar

As a rocky August in financial markets wraps up, energy investors are looking ahead to Wednesday figures on U.S. crude-oil stockpiles that could impact expectations for excess supply moving forward.

Higher inventories have kept a lid on oil prices and stoked fears that slowing demand and steady production will result in a glut of oil. Those worries have pushed down oil prices about 6.2% this month, though U.S. crude rose 2.4% Tuesday to $54.93 a barrel as the dollar fell and analysts anticipated a decline in stockpiles. A weaker dollar makes commodities denominated in the U.S. currency less expensive for overseas buyers. Brent crude, the global gauge of prices, advanced 1.4% to $59.51 Tuesday.

A stable dollar has added to pressure on oil and other commodities as investors worry that the continuing U.S.-China trade fight will slow the world economy and weaken consumption of fuel. At the same time, plentiful supply from the U.S. and the prospect of new projects adding crude to the market next year have fueled bets that the world will be awash in oil.

Even though inventories have fallen this summer, they were still above their five-year average level for this time of year, Energy Information Administration figures through Aug. 16 show.

Data for the week ended Aug. 23 will be released on Wednesday. Stockpiles are expected to have fallen 2.3 million barrels, per the average target of 11 analysts and traders surveyed by the Journal.

Stockpiles rose in consecutive weeks through Aug. 9, stoking oversupply worries because inventories typically decline during the summer driving season. Even though U.S. crude stockpiles fell during the most recent week, analysts said a buildup of gasoline and distillate inventories still triggered worries that fuel demand is softening.

Plentiful fuel has been a boon for U.S. consumers, who are paying less on average for gasoline. Drivers hitting the road this weekend will find the cheapest Labor Day gasoline prices in three years and the third-lowest in the last decade due to low oil prices, according to price-tracking firm GasBuddy. The firm predicts a national average of $2.55 a gallon for Monday, down nearly 30 cents from last year and the lowest Labor Day price since 2016's $2.20 figure.

The fears of excess supply have extended a rough patch for bullish energy investors and producers, though. Those worries are fueling caution among some investors at the same time that new pipelines are starting to carry more U.S. crude to the Gulf of Mexico. Traders say the new pipelines have increased interest in the oil market and pushed the U.S. price closer to Brent.

Some analysts are still hopeful that lower interest rates around the world, a U.S.-China trade agreement and contained supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies can buoy oil prices moving forward.

Elsewhere in commodities Tuesday, front-month Comex gold futures rose 1% to $1,541 a troy ounce, hitting a new six-year high as falling bond yields continued to make the haven metal more attractive for investors.

Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

Write to Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com