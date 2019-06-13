Oil Jumps After Tanker Attacks in Middle East -- 2nd Update

By David Hodari and Sarah McFarlane

Crude prices climbed sharply Thursday after an attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, close to the Strait of Hormuz, where over a third of the world's shipped oil passes through.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was up 2.2% at $61.31 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures settled 2.2% higher at $52.28 a barrel. Both benchmarks trimmed gains throughout the day after earlier being up about as much as 4.5%.

The incident highlights the risks associated with delivering oil from the Persian Gulf and the higher insurance and shipping costs that could crimp margins of oil producers in the region compared with those in more stable parts of the world, such as the U.S. and the North Sea.

The incident came amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran in recent months, with Washington ratcheting up sanctions on Tehran in early May with the aim of reducing the country's oil exports to zero. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday afternoon that the Trump administration has concluded that Iran is responsible for attacks.

"Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and dislocations in Venezuela and the brewing cauldron in Libya are reminders that security of forward supply feels increasingly fragile," said Bill Herbert, a senior research analyst at Simmons Energy.

Four vessels in the same region were attacked in May, which Washington accused Iran of being behind. Iran has denied involvement. Oil prices also rallied following those attacks, along with assaults on Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, although analysts said the geopolitical tensions were offset by concerns about a global economic slowdown and its impact on oil demand.

Thursday's oil rally marked a rebound from heavy selling on Wednesday, which followed the U.S. Energy Information Administration's reduction of its oil demand growth forecasts and bearish inventory data.

Still, oil shrugged off similarly downbeat messaging on Thursday from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which cut its 2019 forecast for world oil demand growth and reported a 25 million barrel April increase of oil inventories in Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development countries.

Referring to tensions between the U.S. and several of its most significant trading partners -- particularly China -- OPEC said, "the most recent escalation in trade disputes, among numerous other challenges to world economic development, may lead to lower growth in the near term."

Meanwhile, the EIA on Thursday said that U.S. crude imports from OPEC members plunged to 1.5 million barrels a day, the lowest level since March 1986. A decade ago OPEC was supplying nearly four times that.

Spiraling tensions between Middle Eastern oil giants will only intensify focus on the summit between OPEC and its allies, expected to take place later this month in Vienna. Producing nations will come to a decision on whether to extend the continuing supply cut into the second half of 2019. While many OPEC nations are keen to continue restrictions, Russia has equivocated.

Shipowners and insurance firms could raise risk premiums for their tankers used in the region given the recent attacks.

"The insurance premium will go up I'm sure, and shipping rates will follow suit," said Peter Hinchliffe, a U.K.-based independent marine consultant and former secretary-general of the International Chamber of Shipping, a trade body representing shipowners.

For now, analysts don't expect any significant change to trade flows, even if insurance and shipping costs were to rise after the latest incident, due to the potentially greater costs of finding substitutes to Middle Eastern oil grades shipped from the region.

"Unless you see concrete cost implications or disruption risk, because the alternatives are likely to be more costly or come with problems in terms of the quality differences, there's quite a high hurdle for buyers to make changes," said Richard Mallinson, analyst at consulting firm Energy Aspects.

Ryan Dezember contributed to this article.

