WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/28 12:45:33 pm
45.56 USD   +0.35%
12:14pOil Jumps Amid Volatile Market Activity
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:26aShell Sells New Zealand Entities to OMV for $578 Million
DJ
Oil Jumps Amid Volatile Market Activity

0
12/28/2018 | 12:14pm CET
By Christopher Alessi 
   -- Oil prices ticked up Friday, following equities higher after a volatile 
      few days of trading for financial and commodities markets. 
 
   -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.4%, at $53.49 a 
      barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
   -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 2.1%, at 
      $45.55 a barrel, on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Equity Markets: Global stocks climbed Friday after days of oscillating between steep losses and gains, pulling the oil complex north. The Stoxx 600, the European benchmark, was up 1.4%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 index jump 1.5%. The gains follow weeks of volatility, driven by a seesaw in U.S. markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday surged more than 1,000 points for the first time in a single session, only to plummet Thursday morning before rising again just before the market closed.

"There's a very strong push along in equities" and the oil price rise is "just a function of that," said Olivier Jakob, head of oil consultancy Petromatrix. He cautioned that thin trading volumes as a result of the holiday period would likely continue to fuel volatility through next week.

Analysts at consultancy JBC Energy noted: "Year-end trading has been volatile before and at this moment in time we do not want to be too quick in reading a whole lot into the price action of the last few days."

U.S. Inventories: The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Thursday that U.S. crude stockpiles had increased by 6.9 million barrels last week, news that is typically bearish for the oil market. The U.S. Energy Information Administration is set to release official government inventory data later Friday. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect on average a 2.6 million barrel decline in crude stockpiles for last week.

Petromatrix's Mr. Jakob also said that looking to the New Year, oil market participants will likely continue to take their cue from equities markets as a barometer for global economic health and, consequently, strength in oil demand.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Analysts and investors are looking ahead to the implementation of crude production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies outside the cartel, led by Russia. The group is set to begin holding back output collectively by about 1.2 million barrels a day starting next month. First agreed in early December, the deal was meant to bolster crude prices that had fallen by more than 30% since reaching four-year highs at the start of October. But prices have since fallen below the levels they held before the OPEC-led meeting on Dec. 7.

AHEAD 

   -- The EIA on Friday releases weekly data on U.S. petroleum stockpiles for 
      last week. 
 
   -- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs 
      drilling for oil in the U.S. 
 
   -- OPEC+ production cuts, agreed at an early December meeting, go into 
      effect Jan. 1.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.14% 23138.82 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
NASDAQ 100 0.41% 6288.302 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.38% 6579.4918 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 0.86% 2488.83 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
STOXX EUROPE 600 1.86% 335.73 Delayed Quote.-13.86%
WTI 0.29% 45.59 Delayed Quote.-29.36%
