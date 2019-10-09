Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/09 03:57:48 pm
52.64 USD   +0.48%
03:29pOil Little Changed as Oversupply Worries Linger
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pOil Little Changed as Oversupply Worries Linger
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Little Changed as Oversupply Worries Linger

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:07pm EDT

By Sarah Toy

Oil prices swung between small gains and losses Wednesday, erasing an earlier rally as traders awaited U.S.-China trade talks and weighed a mixed inventory report.

U.S. crude futures stayed essentially flat at $52.62 a barrel, and Brent, the global gauge of prices, slipped 0.1% to $58.33. Crude had rallied more than 2% earlier in the day but erased that advance late in the session. Oil is near a two-month low and down about 30% in the past year as investors grapple with fears of slowing demand amid weak global growth.

Investors were anxious earlier this week when tensions between the world's two largest economies seemed to escalate after the U.S. imposed export restrictions on more than two dozen Chinese companies, citing their role in the abuse of Muslim minorities, and placed visa restrictions on Chinese officials.

But those fears seemed to ease somewhat after Bloomberg reported that China was open to reaching a partial deal ahead of official trade talks set to resume Thursday.

Traders were also parsing a mixed reading of domestic stockpiles. Data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, or EIA, showed that inventories rose last week for the fourth consecutive week and climbed more than analysts and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected. In another sign that there is plenty of oil available, the report showed U.S. supply rose to a fresh record of 12.6 million barrels a day.

However, some analysts saw positive signs in the report: Inventories of gasoline and distillates fell more than expected. And total products supplied, a gauge of fuel consumption, were 3% higher than they were at this time last year, potentially easing some demand fears.

Still, some analysts expect prices to keep swinging on trade signals in the coming days.

"As this week proceeds, we look for trade headlines to overshadow other news items that would otherwise be influencing the direction of oil prices," analysts at Ritterbusch & Associates wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Investors were also monitoring signs of tension in the Middle East that could disrupt supply. Earlier this week, President Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, effectively abandoning a key ally in the fight against Islamic State. On Wednesday, the Turkish military began an offensive in Syria to seize territory held by the U.S.-backed Kurdish forces.

Elsewhere in commodities, natural-gas futures continued their decline, falling 2.3% to $2.234 per million British thermal units amid worries of a supply glut. Prices for the fuel were on track for their 15th decline in the past 17 sessions.

Most-active gold futures for December delivery rose 0.6% to $1,512.80 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, boosted by bets on lower interest rates that make the metal more attractive to yield-seeking investors.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
03:29pOil Little Changed as Oversupply Worries Linger
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:07pOil Little Changed as Oversupply Worries Linger
DJ
02:26pMOL May Buy Chevron's Stake in Azerbaijan Oil Field, Sources Say -Reuters
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:14pPETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Brazilian Oil Slicks Likely Originated in Ve..
DJ
11:22aIMF sees higher Nigeria inflation in 2020 on minimum wage, tax rises
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:43aOIL : A glimpse into the crisis between Houthis and Saudis
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group