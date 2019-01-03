Oil Mixed in Choppy Trading

By Sarah McFarlane

--Oil prices were mixed Thursday as worries over sharp declines in stock markets offset price-supportive signs that major oil producer Saudi Arabia is scaling back on exports.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 0.3% at $46.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.7% at $55.28 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stock Markets: European and Asian stocks were lower on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session after Apple Inc. warned of declining revenues from China, reigniting investor fears of slower global growth that could hurt oil demand. Stock markets also opened sharply lower on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently down 518 points, or 2.2%, which sparked some risk aversion-selling in oil markets.

Cuts Kick-In: The New Year marked the implementation of the cuts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed on at a meeting last month. Saudi Arabia has led the way, having reduced output in December, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "We expect Brent oil prices to recover to the $70-80 range, it's more a question about the timing of the recovery," said Mr. Staunovo. A resolution to the continuing trade dispute between China and the U.S. could accelerate any rebound in the oil price, he added. A team of U.S. trade officials is expected in Beijing the week of Jan. 7 for several days of talks.

INSIGHT

Suppliers Pump: Major crude producers, including the U.S. and Russia, continued to ramp up output in the second half of 2018, a factor which helped spark the downtrend in oil prices since October. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts American output will rise to 12.1 million barrels a day in 2019, up 1.2 million barrels a day from the previous year. "News of record production by Russia and the U.S. along with Iraqi exports surging weighed on prices," said consulting firm Global Risk Management in a note.

AHEAD

The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly petroleum status report at 11 a.m. ET Friday.

