Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/03 05:49:00 pm
46.77 USD   +2.18%
05:17pOil Mixed in Choppy Trading
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Mixed in Choppy Trading

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 05:17pm CET

By Sarah McFarlane

--Oil prices were mixed Thursday as worries over sharp declines in stock markets offset price-supportive signs that major oil producer Saudi Arabia is scaling back on exports.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 0.3% at $46.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.7% at $55.28 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Stock Markets: European and Asian stocks were lower on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session after Apple Inc. warned of declining revenues from China, reigniting investor fears of slower global growth that could hurt oil demand. Stock markets also opened sharply lower on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently down 518 points, or 2.2%, which sparked some risk aversion-selling in oil markets.

Cuts Kick-In: The New Year marked the implementation of the cuts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed on at a meeting last month. Saudi Arabia has led the way, having reduced output in December, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management. "We expect Brent oil prices to recover to the $70-80 range, it's more a question about the timing of the recovery," said Mr. Staunovo. A resolution to the continuing trade dispute between China and the U.S. could accelerate any rebound in the oil price, he added. A team of U.S. trade officials is expected in Beijing the week of Jan. 7 for several days of talks.

INSIGHT

Suppliers Pump: Major crude producers, including the U.S. and Russia, continued to ramp up output in the second half of 2018, a factor which helped spark the downtrend in oil prices since October. The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts American output will rise to 12.1 million barrels a day in 2019, up 1.2 million barrels a day from the previous year. "News of record production by Russia and the U.S. along with Iraqi exports surging weighed on prices," said consulting firm Global Risk Management in a note.

AHEAD

The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly petroleum status report at 11 a.m. ET Friday.

--Dan Molinski contributed to this article.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -2.26% 22839.25 Delayed Quote.0.08%
NASDAQ 100 -2.19% 6232.5624 Delayed Quote.-1.74%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.91% 6547.9985 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P 500 -1.73% 2469.77 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI 1.05% 46.46 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
05:17pOil Mixed in Choppy Trading
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:09pOil Falls in Choppy Trading
DJ
11:27aENI : Agrees to Buy 70% of Alaska's Oooguruk Oil Field
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aBILL GATES : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/02Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline -- 2nd Update
DJ
01/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/02Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline on Supply Outlook
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.