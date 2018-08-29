Oil Nears Three-Week High as U.S. Crude Inventories Fall

By Christopher Alessi

U.S. oil prices reached a three-week high Wednesday after a government report showed U.S. stockpiles of crude oil fell for a second straight week and a measurement of fuel demand hit a record.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery was 1.1% higher at $69.27 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.6% to $76.72 a barrel.

Crude oil stockpiles fell by 2.6 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 24, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly report, while inventories of processed fuels such as gasoline and distillates also declined. Analysts weren't expecting to see such a large drawdown in crude oil given the summer driving season is ending and refineries are heading into maintenance season, which means they can't take in as much oil for processing.

The EIA report also showed motor gasoline supplied to the market, which investors use to gauge U.S. fuel demand, climbed by 446,000 barrels a day compared with the previous week, to 9.9 million barrels a day. That is the highest weekly number in data going back to 1991.

Kyle Cooper, a consultant for ION Energy, called the EIA figures "a very bullish report" compared with data that the industry group API reported yesterday. "Total U.S. petroleum inventories fell, and that expanded the deficit to last year and the five-year average," said Mr. Cooper, who added that U.S. exports of crude oil also rebounded to 1.8 million barrels a day, compared with 1.2 million a week earlier. Still, exports "remain well below the recent peaks" as high as 2.7 million, he said.

Nonetheless, prices were somewhat held back earlier in the session due to a "slightly stronger" U.S. dollar, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

Dollar-denominated commodities like oil tend to have an inverse relationship with the greenback. The WSJ Dollar Index, which weighs the U.S. currency against a basket of 16 of its peers, was up 0.2% mid-morning in New York.

Oil market observers widely expect prices to be buoyed in coming months by planned U.S. economic sanctions on Iran's oil industry, set to take effect at the start of November.

Iran's oil shipments are already declining at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of the sanctions. Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to around 1.5 million barrels a day in September, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

Iran's dwindling crude exports are "drying up the physical crude oil market, shifting the Brent crude curb back in backwardation," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets. "This will likely push front-end Brent crude oil prices in the high $70s a barrel, with a touch of $80s a barrel," he added.

President Trump's decision in May to pull the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program set the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for September delivery rose 0.4% to $2.086 a gallon. Diesel futures rose 0.8%, to $2.230 a gallon.

--Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com