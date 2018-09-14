Oil Nudges Higher After Losses

By Christopher Alessi

LONDON -- Oil prices ticked up Friday morning, gaining after steep losses triggered by rising OPEC production.

Brent -- the global benchmark -- was up 0.1% to $78.27 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate futures were trading up 0.4% at $68.83 a barrel.

Oil prices had their worst day in almost a month Thursday after the International Energy Agency said that production in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries surged last month, far outweighing a decline in Iranian supply due to U.S. sanctions, and bringing global supply to a record 100 million barrels a day. Brent closed down 2% on Thursday.

Despite Friday's slight gains, many analysts now believe that a recent oil price rally may be over.

"Brent's price rise appears to have ended for now. Profit-taking ensued after the price surged briefly to over $80 midweek" for the first time since May, analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note Friday.

Still, the IEA on Thursday also reminded investors that oil from some producers may struggle to get to market. The energy watchdog said that falling Iranian exports in the run-up to U.S. sanctions on Tehran's oil industry, coupled with ongoing outages in Venezuela, means "markets could tighten and oil prices could rise without offsetting production increases from elsewhere."

Both Iran and Venezuela are members of OPEC.

"Impending U.S. sanctions on Iran's oil exports are fast-approaching and expectations are rife of a significant supply shortfall," said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates. "Shipments from OPEC's third-biggest producers have already fallen considerably with buyers eager to acquiesce with Washington's demand."

Analysts have estimated that more than a million barrels a day of Iran's roughly 2.5 million barrels a day in crude exports could be at risk.

President Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, setting the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions. The move helped Brent breach the $80 a barrel threshold in May for the first time in 3 1/2 -years.

But a late June decision by OPEC and its production allies, including Russia, to begin ramping up crude production after more than a year of holding back output helped put a cap on prices this summer.

"The scenario for oil remains mixed, with investors trying to price in different elements," said Carlo Alberto de Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades.

Oil-market observers Friday were looking ahead to weekly data from Baker Hughes on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S., a key metric of activity in the sector.

Among refined products Friday, Nymex reformulated gasoline blendstock -- the benchmark gasoline contract -- was up 0.1% at $1.97 a gallon. ICE gasoil, a benchmark for diesel fuel, changed hands at $684.75 a metric ton, up 0.2% from the previous settlement.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com