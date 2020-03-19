Oil Posts Biggest One-Day Percentage Gain on Record

By Sarah Toy

U.S. oil prices rebounded from their lowest level in 18 years with their largest one-day percentage gain on record, extending a recent period of turbulent moves as a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia ripples around the world.

U.S. crude rose 24% on Thursday to $25.22 a barrel, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, rose 14% to $28.47 a barrel.

Prices climbed early in the session after the U.S Energy Department formally requested to buy up to 30 million barrels for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to help soften the blow of low crude prices on U.S. producers.