Oil Prices Advance on Supply Factors

By Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices edged up Thursday as investors focused on OPEC-led production cuts that have helped rebalance the market since the start of the year.

--Light, sweet crude for April delivery was recently up 0.4% to $56.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent, the global benchmark, gained 0.1% to $66.05.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC+: Crude prices have been buoyed in 2019 by production curbs from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies outside the oil cartel.

Prices are "continuing to profit from the OPEC+ production cuts and the involuntary supply outages in Venezuela and Iran," said Commerzbank analysts.

The oil industries of Venezuela and Iran -- both OPEC members exempt from the most recent production-cut agreement -- have been pressured by strict U.S. sanctions.

OPEC, de facto led by Saudi Arabia, and a group of 10 partner producers, led by Russia, agreed late in 2018 to hold back crude production by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. Compliance with the cuts -- shouldered largely by Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of crude -- have exceeded market expectations. Saudi Arabia and Russia are the world's two biggest oil producers, behind the U.S.

"The fact that OPEC is still looking to put a floor on prices is helping to support" the market, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at brokerage CMC Markets. But, he added, Brent has largely been "stuck in a range" between $64 and $67 a barrel since mid-February, in part because of concerns over slowing global economic growth.

U.S. Inventories: The oil complex came under pressure Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration released data showing an unexpected 7.1 million-barrel build in U.S. crude stockpiles to 453 million barrels last week.

However, the "seemingly bearish impact of the crude builds was nicely countered by the 4.2 million barrels drop in gasoline stocks and the 2.4 million barrels fall in distillate inventories," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

INSIGHT

Price Ceiling: Despite the roughly 20% jump in crude prices since the start of the year, the market has been kept in check by rising U.S. production, driven by shale oil and signs of slowing economic growth that could weigh on the world's appetite for oil.

"U.S. shale is probably going to continue to cap the upside for prices in general," said CMC's Mr. Hewson.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development lowered Wednesday its global growth projections for this year and next on the back of ongoing trade disputes and Brexit. The OECD now expects the world's economy to grow by 3.3% in 2019 and 3.4% in 2020, downgrades of 0.2 percentage points and 0.1 percentage point, respectively.

Oil Forecasts: Banks in February left their overall forecasts for oil prices in 2019 unchanged from January, according to a poll of 11 investment banks conducted by The Wall Street Journal. Analysts expected prices to rise through the first half of the year on the back of OPEC-led production curbs and geopolitical risks to global supply.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, is expected to continue to average over $67 a barrel in 2019, while West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. oil standard, is expected to average nearly $60 a barrel, according to the poll.

AHEAD

--Baker Hughes releases weekly data Friday on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

--The International Energy Agency on Monday releases its annual oil-market report for 2019 in Houston at the start of the CERAWeek industry conference.

--Stephanie Yang contributed to this article.

