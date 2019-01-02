Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline -- Update

By Stephanie Yang and Christopher Alessi

Oil prices jumped Wednesday morning after declining earlier in the day, strengthening in response to new supply data that suggested OPEC cuts are taking hold.

Light, sweet crude for February delivery rose 4% to $47.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, surging as high as 5% and reversing losses from earlier in the session. Brent, the global benchmark, gained 3.8% to $55.86 a barrel.

Prices were bolstered by Bloomberg tanker tracking data that showed a decline in crude exports from Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries .

"It's just a sign that Saudi Arabia is serious about restoring balance to the market," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures in Chicago. "We'll probably see Saudi Arabia overcompensate to make these cuts work and stabilize prices."

OPEC has partnered with other major exporters including Russia to cut back on global production and eliminate a building surplus in crude. While the initial announcement did little to support prices, analysts expect the cuts that start this year to curb supplies over the next few months.

The cartel and 10 producers outside it, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first six months of 2019, part of an effort to rein in a burgeoning supply glut that dragged down prices in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Earlier on Wednesday, oil prices declined as fears about slowing global growth continued to weigh on markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 both just closed out their worst annual performance since 2008.

China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell into contraction territory in December for the first time since May 2017. That followed official Chinese government manufacturing data released Monday, showing a fall in the PMI to its lowest level since February 2016. China, the world's largest oil importer, has been an engine of global growth in recent years.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the soft Chinese economic data was adding to investor worries that the world's economy is slowing, with negative knock-on effects for global oil demand. "It is driving concerns about where demand will come from in 2019," he said.

But as prices rebounded, that likely sparked some automated buying, traders said. The oil market has become prone to extreme volatility in the past few months, roiled by growing supplies and demand fears.

"When you take out the high and you take out the lows and all of a sudden turn it around, the algorithms all started jumping on board again, " said Donald Morton, senior vice president at Herbert J. Sims & Co., who oversees an energy trading desk.

Traders are looking ahead to storage data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, to be released Thursday, followed by official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

