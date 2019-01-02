Oil Prices Bounce Back From Early Decline on Supply Outlook

By Stephanie Yang and Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices rose on Wednesday, strengthening in anticipation of lower global supply as OPEC cuts take hold in the new year.

-- Light, sweet crude for February delivery settled up 2.5% to $46.54 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, closing at a two-week high.

-- Brent, the global benchmark, rose 2.1% to $54.91 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC+: Oil market participants will be looking closely at the impact of production curbs that took effect at the start of January from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first six months of 2019, part of an effort to rein in a burgeoning supply glut that dragged down prices in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Oil bulls were encouraged by tanker tracking data from Bloomberg that showed a decline in crude exports from Saudi Arabia, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.

"It's just a sign that Saudi Arabia is serious about restoring balance to the market," Mr. Flynn said. "We'll probably see Saudi Arabia overcompensate to make these cuts work and stabilize prices."

Global Growth: Oil prices declined earlier in the trading session on news that China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell into contraction territory in December for the first time since May 2017. That followed official Chinese government manufacturing data released Monday showing a fall in the PMI to its lowest level since February 2016. China, the world's largest oil importer, has been an engine of global growth in recent years.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the soft Chinese economic data added to investor worries that the world's economy is slowing, with negative knock-on effects for global oil demand. "It is driving concerns about where demand will come from in 2019," he said.

INSIGHT

Technical Buying: Some traders said Wednesday's move was exacerbated by automated buying as the market reversed. Prices rose more than 5% at times throughout the day. Extreme or rapid price swings often spark speculation on the role of algorithms reading technical signs.

"When you take out the high and you take out the lows and all of a sudden turn it around, the algorithms all started jumping on board again," said Donald Morton, senior vice president at Herbert J. Sims & Co., who oversees an energy trading desk.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, is scheduled to release weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Thursday, followed by official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Write to Stephanie Yang at stephanie.yang@wsj.com