Oil Prices Climb as Traders Prepare for Wild Ride to Continue

By Joe Wallace, David Hodari and Amrith Ramkumar

Crude-oil prices jumped Thursday, extending a string of wild moves that are ricocheting across financial markets and roiling the global energy industry.

While prices have clawed back ground over the past two sessions, oil now trades at a fraction of where it started the year and is well below levels that make it profitable for companies to produce. The longer most of the world practices social distancing due to the coronavirus, the bigger the global glut of crude grows.

Many analysts are skeptical that the large percentage rebound from the past few days will persist, noting that such big gains tend to cluster around long-term declines. Traders are bracing for more gyrations in the coming weeks.

U.S. crude-oil futures for delivery in June rose 20% to $16.50 a barrel Thursday. The benchmark started the year above $60 and is still near its lowest level in more than two decades. Brent crude futures, used to set prices for oil throughout global energy markets, rose 4.7% to $21.33 a barrel.

Helping prices regain some lost ground: signs of a recovery in demand for oil in China, which is emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, and tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The two nations engaged in a new round of antagonism Wednesday, when Tehran said it had launched its first military satellite into space.

Earlier in the day, President Trump threatened to destroy Iranian boats that harass the U.S. Navy, boosting oil prices. Such barbs can lift crude because traders are very sensitive to tensions in the region that could disrupt the movement of oil through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping channel for tankers.

"When you look at China, road traffic and refinery operations are back up," said Norbert Rücker, head of economics at Swiss private bank Julius Baer. "Don't forget the geopolitical side, too."

Thursday's advance continues a period of outsize moves in oil that is rippling to stock, bond and currency markets. Investors are concerned that damped spending, bankruptcies and layoffs in the energy industry could make the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic even more severe.

The price of the most actively traded U.S. crude futures contract has moved up or down about 10%, on average, on each trading day since the start of March. That compares with an average move in either direction of 1.5% in 2019 as a whole, according to FactSet data.

Many analysts are still reeling from Monday's chaos in oil. That day, a futures contract for delivery next month tumbled below $0 a barrel, a first in crude-market history. The plunge meant traders effectively had to pay buyers to take oil off their hands due to a lack of available storage for crude around the world.

That futures contract expired in positive territory on Tuesday, but analysts are wary of a repeat with supply overwhelming demand. Traders say investors unfamiliar with oil markets were likely stuck holding some of the May futures contracts near expiration, not realizing that they would either have to sell them or accept delivery of physical barrels that -- with storage full -- likely would have nowhere to go.

That allowed counterparties on the other side of the trades to send futures prices plunging well below $0.

"It was the perfect storm," said Donald Morton, a senior vice president at Herbert J. Sims & Co. who oversees an energy trading desk in Haverhill, Mass.

Global inventories also continue to climb, highlighting the growing glut collapsing the market. U.S. stockpiles rose 15 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed Wednesday, continuing a series of large increases. Many analysts project inventories to break through record levels in a matter of weeks and near capacity.

As a result, many investors expect more big oil-price swings ahead. One gauge of how volatile U.S. crude prices are expected to be over the next 30 days, the Cboe Crude Oil ETF Volatility Index, has risen roughly 730% this year to its highest level on record.

Like the better-known VIX gauge that tracks volatility in the stock market, the index uses options prices to calculate how far traders are expecting prices to move over the next month.

The oil-volatility options aren't tied to oil futures prices directly but instead to United States Oil Fund LP, an exchange-traded fund that aims to match U.S. crude prices. The fund recently accumulated a huge position in the futures market, thanks to a rush of cash from individual investors.

Analysts say some of those individual investors likely weren't aware how the fund works, adding to the chaos in recent weeks.

Some market watchers now expect the mounting losses and Monday's historic drop to dissuade investment in the sector.

"We're getting close to the point when people just stop trying to buy this," said Marwan Younes, chief investment officer at hedge fund Massar Capital Management.

