Oil Prices Climb on Tightening Supply

By Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices rose Tuesday as the market refocused on signs of dwindling global supply.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.9% at $67.82 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 1.3% at $59.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHT

Supply Side: Oil investors were bullish on supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and outages in Iran and Venezuela as a result of U.S. sanctions--all of which have helped to mop up a supply glut and tighten the oil market.

"Lower OPEC+ production due to improving compliance and renewed power outages in Venezuela likely triggering further disruptions are supporting oil prices," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

"Market participants are focusing on the tight supply situation again," Commerzbank analysts said in a note Tuesday.

"Saudi Arabia is keeping supply artificially tight in order to generate the higher prices it needs for its national budget. Oil production in Iran and Venezuela is under pressure from the U.S. sanctions and the dismal economic situation," they added.

OPEC, de facto led by Saudi Arabia, and 10 producers outside the oil-cartel, led by Russia, agreed late in 2018 to hold back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of this year.

Iran and Venezuela, both OPEC members, are exempt from that agreement, but face significant supply disruptions as a result of sanctions.

The OPEC-led deal, largely shouldered by the Saudis, has helped to boost prices by more than 20% since the start of 2019.

INSIGHT

Demand Doubts: Despite the improving supply situation, investors' concerns over slowing global economic growth--with potential knock-on effects for the world's oil appetite--have kept a ceiling on prices.

A softer Chinese economy, combined with the continuing U.S.-China trade dispute have weighed on global growth in 2019.

However, "As long as OPEC's output remains depressed and global oil demand and oil demand growth stay around the current level, money managers will likely keep investing in oil, thus supporting the price," said Tamas Varga, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data Tuesday on U.S. oil inventories, followed by official government data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com