Oil Prices Decline on Worries over Demand

HIGHLIGHTS

Equities: Oil prices rose overnight due to stronger risk appetite following increases in global stock markets. But crude prices have turned lower during the New York session even as share prices rise on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was recently up 157 points, or 0.7%, to 23219.

Storage and Demand: The U.S. Energy Information Administration last week said U.S. inventories of crude oil stood at 441 million barrels as of Dec. 21, which is 7% above the five-year average, while gasoline inventories stood at 233 million barrels, or 4% above the five-year average. It also said motor gasoline supplied to the market -- a proxy for demand -- is at 9.3 million barrels a day so far this year, which is about the same as last year.

This data supports the view that the global supply-and-demand balance is on the back foot heading into 2019, a year that may see an economic slowdown. "We are most likely past the peak of this long economic uptrend," said analysts at JBC Energy. They add that forecasts for oil demand have been mostly optimistic, "but what is true is that the combination of high prices and slowing economic growth did have a meaningful impact on oil demand this year (according to our reading of the data), especially when considering the impact of forex weakness in many emerging markets."

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Oil market participants will be watching the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, led by Russia, closely as the New Year gets under way. OPEC -- de facto led by Saudi Arabia -- and its production partners outside the cartel agreed in early December to begin holding back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day at the start of January. The agreement should prevent the market being oversupplied in 2019, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Wealth Management.

AHEAD

In light of the New Year's Day holiday, the American Petroleum Institute will release its weekly report on U.S. oil inventories on Thursday rather than Tuesday, while the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its official inventories report on Friday instead of Wednesday.

