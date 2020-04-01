Oil Prices Drop on Increasing Stockpiles, Demand Fears

By Anna Hirtenstein and Sarah Toy

U.S. oil prices retreated Wednesday, erasing gains from the previous session in a move that underscored how traders are bracing themselves for further declines ahead.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell 0.8% to $20.31 a barrel on Wednesday, while Brent, the global gauge of prices, fell 6.1% to $24.74 a barrel.

The moves came after data emerged, suggesting dim prospects for crude demand. On Wednesday, a series of business surveys showed that factories across the U.S., Asia and Europe had cut production and jobs at the fastest pace since the global financial crisis. Some factories have had to shut down entirely, as workers are forced to stay at home. Some have had to cut output because the raw materials they need have become scarce, while others have had to cut back because of falling demand for their products.

That data added to worries about falling demand from consumers, who are no longer traveling, as governments around the globe shut down activity outside of essential services. Airlines have scaled back flights, and people aren't driving, despite low gas prices.

Meanwhile, crude is piling up. U.S. crude inventories rose by 13.8 million barrels last week, according to Wednesday data from the Energy Information Administration. Analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had expected a rise of 4.5 million barrels. Gasoline stockpiles also jumped more than expected, climbing 7.5 million barrels compared with analysts' predictions of a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Adding to worries about a mismatch between supply and demand, Saudi Arabia officials said Wednesday that the kingdom was now producing more than 12 million barrels a day, about two million barrels a day more than a month ago. The kingdom is embroiled with Russia in a price war, which is also weighing on oil prices.

President Trump said Tuesday that he has raised the issue of the oil market's struggles with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"I think many are quite skeptical about what they can really do. There's still problems with the coronavirus with forecasts of 20% to 25% of oil demand gone," said Thina Saltvedt, chief energy analyst at Nordea. "Even if we get some kind of agreement, it will be difficult to balance the market for a while."

Oil prices recently booked their worst quarter on record, with both U.S. crude prices and Brent declining more than 65%.

The benchmark contract for selling Brent crude forward changed from May to June on Wednesday. This prompted a wave of activity among investors, as they closed out previous contracts, bought oil at the spot price and sold it forward in a fresh contract.

Normally this activity could push spot prices up, but the record-high costs for storage are compressing it, said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic bank SEB. Investors can only buy crude at rock-bottom prices because they have to factor in the high cost of storing it until their contract expires, he said. The price of renting a certain class of tanker has risen to $200,000 a day, up from an average of about $30,000 last year, he added.

"The higher the cost it is to rent, the bigger the discount for spot prices must be," Mr. Schieldrop said. "In this case we need a big difference between the spot and forward; the spot needs to move rapidly down."

Write to Anna Hirtenstein at anna.hirtenstein@wsj.com and Sarah Toy at sarah.toy@wsj.com