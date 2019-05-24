Oil Prices Edge Higher

By Stephanie Yang

-- Oil prices wavered between gains and losses on Friday, as uncertainty over demand persisted ahead of the holiday weekend.

-- Light, sweet crude for July delivery was recently up 0.1% at $57.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rebounding from a two-and-a-half month low.

-- Brent, the global benchmark, rose 0.2% to $67.91 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Demand Concerns: Oil prices notched their biggest one-day percentage loss of the year on Thursday, hurt by increasing concerns that demand would take a hit on the U.S.-China trade spat. Global stocks and bond yields fell as investors grew anxious over the economic impacts of the negotiations.

Analysts noted that lower refining activity was also contributing to damped demand for crude oil.

"Our short-term demand assessment has finally turned bearish," said Georgi Slavov, head of research at Marex Spectron, in a Friday report. "Another concern is the deterioration of refinery margins which is already having an impact on the amount of idle refining capacity."

Rising Supplies: Meanwhile, global stockpiles have risen. Energy Aspects analysts estimate that inventories rose about 50 to 60 million barrels from early April to mid-May.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that inventories rose by 4.7 million barrels in the week ended May 17, contradicting analyst expectations for a weekly decline.

INSIGHT:

Geopolitical Risks: Risks to supply have kept oil prices elevated in recent weeks, including a pipeline outage in Russia and tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Such factors have the ability to drive prices higher if those situations escalate, but could also pull support from the market if they dissipate.

"Much of the tightening of the oil market is due to geopolitics, particularly recently. We expect this will last for several quarters, but this is nevertheless a fickle basis for an oil price rally. Take that out of the equation and the oil market outlook would be very different," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a recent note.

--David Hodari contributed to this article.

