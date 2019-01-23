Oil Prices Edge Higher as Shale Growth Forecast to Slow

By Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices edged up Wednesday morning, partially recovering a day after the leading benchmarks fell by roughly 2% amid fresh investor concerns about slowing global economic growth.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.9% at $62.04 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange in morning trade.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 0.8% at $53.43 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Global Economy: The bullish sentiment that has bolstered the oil market since the start of 2019 had largely taken a breather this week, with crude prices tumbling on renewed fears about a weakening global economy.

As government officials and business executives gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, the International Monetary Fund warned of economic risks around the globe, including the U.S.-China trade dispute, Brexit and a slowdown in the Chinese economy. The IMF lowered its global economic growth forecast for 2019 to 3.5% from 3.7%.

"The oil market closely follows the growth mood and concerns about stalling U.S.-Chinese trade talks weighed on prices yesterday," said Norbert Ruecker, head of macro and commodity strategy at Julius Baer.

Still, oil prices have risen by around 20% since hitting annual lows in the last week of December, largely moving in tandem with global equities.

U.S. Production: The Energy Information Administration reported Tuesday it expects U.S. shale production to rise by just 63,000 barrels a day in February, the lowest growth rate in nine months.

"The increased price volatility over much of [the fourth quarter of 2018] will have done little to support increased drilling activity. Meanwhile, the number of drilled but uncompleted wells increased by 218 over December to total a record 8,594," said Warren Patterson, head of commodity strategy at ING Bank.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: The oil market has been bolstered since the start of 2019 by the implementation of production cuts BY the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. OPEC and 10 producers outside the oil cartel, led by Russia, agreed late in 2018 to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019, to rein in a burgeoning supply glut and boost prices.

Overall, the "OPEC+ production deal and healthy oil demand growth should keep the oil market balanced in 2019," UBS Wealth Management analysts said in a note Wednesday. "While trade war fears continue to unsettle financial markets, oil demand growth has remained healthy."

AHEAD

-- The American Petroleum Institute releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Wednesday, followed by official data from the EIA on Thursday.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com