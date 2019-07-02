Oil Prices Fall as Reaction to OPEC Cut Is Muted -- Update

By Ira Iosebashvili

Oil prices extended their losses as investors shrugged off an OPEC production cut and focused on worries over slowing demand.

U.S. oil closed down 4.8% at $56.25 a barrel. Brent crude, the global standard, was off 4.1% at $62.40 a barrel.

The 14 crude-producing nations of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a Russia-led group of 10 countries on Tuesday reached a nine-month agreement to curb oil production by a combined 1.2 million barrels a day, rolling over a previous deal, officials said.

Tuesday's reaction from the oil markets to the supply deal was muted, however, as concern over slowing global growth resurfaced after briefly ebbing in the wake of a trade truce between the U.S. and China at last weekend's Group of 20 meeting in Japan.

"The agreement for this extension was the bare minimum, and it's not enough," said Georgi Slavov, head of research at brokerage Marex Spectron. "We need a deeper cut in order to lift prices."

Growth concerns have recently been stoked by weak manufacturing data in the U.S. and China and signs that major central banks are preparing to ease monetary policy in response to lackluster growth.

The International Energy Agency, the Energy Information Administration and OPEC have all downgraded their demand-growth estimates for the rest of 2019.

Some investors may have also interpreted the agreement's nine-month time frame as a sign that oil supplies are more plentiful than they had suspected, leading them to take a bearish view on prices, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates.

Stockpile data from the EIA, due Wednesday, will offer a snapshot of how oil supplies stood in the latest week. The most recent report, published June 26, sent prices higher after it showed the biggest one-week drop in U.S. oil inventories since 2016.

Demand concern weighed on prices for industrial metals, which are key components in manufacturing and construction.

Copper for July delivery was down 0.8% at $2.6575 a pound on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. China is the world's top copper consumer, accounting for nearly 50% of demand.

Tin fell more than 6% on the London Metal Exchange, while aluminum prices declined about 0.7%.

"People are concerned about the global picture and are postponing the buying of commodities," said George Gero, managing director at RBC Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, the resurfacing growth worries helped boost prices for gold, a popular destination for nervous investors.

Gold for July delivery was up 1.4% at $1,404.60 a troy ounce.

--David Hodari contributed to this article.

Write to Ira Iosebashvili at ira.iosebashvili@wsj.com