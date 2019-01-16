Oil Prices Fall as U.S. Fuel Inventories Surge

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices declined Wednesday after a weekly report showed U.S. gasoline inventories climbed to their highest level in nearly two years as demand weakened amid a possible economic slowdown.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, was down 0.7% at $51.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 0.4% at $60.42 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Inventories: The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Wednesday that crude oil stockpiles fell by 2.7 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 11. While that headline number alone was moderately bullish, the data also showed very large increases in stockpiles of gasoline and other processed fuels, so total U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil and petroleum products bearishly rose by 5 million barrels to 1.26 billion barrels. That is the largest total in three months.

"Any bullish sentiment from the crude draw has been vanquished by emphatic builds to the products -- particularly with gasoline, lifting inventories some 6% above the five-year average," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

Gasoline inventories rose by 7.5 million barrels to 256 million barrels, marking a seventh-straight week of increases and the highest total since February 2017. At the same time, motor gasoline supplied to the market, a proxy for demand, fell to 8.6 million barrels a day last week and is now 1.2% lower so far this year versus the same period last year.

Price Recovery: Despite Wednesday's decline, both benchmarks are still about 20% higher since reaching annual lows at the end of 2018, amid improved investor sentiment around global economic growth and signs of a receding crude oversupply on the market.

"Oil market performance so far in 2019 has been spectacular," said Rob Haworth, a senior investment strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "OPEC production cuts went into effect on Jan. 1. If OPEC can maintain its discipline, it should be able to trim the mini supply glut."

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Oil prices this year have been bolstered by the implementation at the start of a month of production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies outside the oil cartel. OPEC and 10 partner producers, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of this year, with a review of the deal expected in mid-April.

"The market's still in a wait-and-see mode, as it will take a few more weeks for those cuts to be visible," said Petromatrix's Mr. Jakob.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of OPEC and the world's largest exporter of crude, has signaled it will continue to reduce exports to rein in excess global supply.

AHEAD

-- OPEC on Thursday releases its monthly oil-market report, followed by one from the International Energy Agency on Friday.

-- Baker Hughes reports its weekly rig count on U.S. drilling activity on Friday.

