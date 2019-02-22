Oil Prices Follow Stock Markets Higher -- Update

By Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices pushed toward fresh three-month highs Friday, helped by a slightly weaker U.S. dollar and global stock-market gains.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 1.3% at $57.78 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.7% at $67.52 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Positive Sentiment: "A weaker dollar and slightly positive equity markets" are supporting oil this morning, said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS Wealth Management. Global stocks ticked up Friday and U.S. stocks were also pointed higher, with most major benchmarks remained on course to close out the week higher on the back of investor optimism that the U.S. and China could soon reach a deal to resolve their continuing trade dispute. A potential resolution to the fallout between the worlds' two largest economies would be bullish for the global economy, with positive knock-on effects for oil demand.

"The U.S.-China trade talks boosted prices with the promise of higher energy demand if global growth gets back on track," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at OANDA. "But data this week out of China, Europe and the United States," he said, "still points to continued weakness and unless there is a major announcement soon the headwinds could push energy prices lower."

At the same time, the U.S. dollar, which tends to have an inverse relationship with dollar-denominated commodities like oil, lost steam Friday and was 0.1% weaker compared with a basket of 16 of its peers, according to the WSJ Dollar Index.

U.S. Output: Oil prices had come under some pressure Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. oil production had risen by 100,000 barrels a day last week to a record 12 million barrels a day. That makes it "the only country ever to reach this milestone," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. The agency also said that U.S. crude stockpiles had built for a fifth straight week, climbing by 3.7 million barrels last week to 455 million barrels. However, gasoline and distillate inventories declined, the IEA said. "While a glut is taking hold in U.S. crude stocks, product stockpiles inched lower thanks to robust domestic demand," Mr. Brennock added.

INSIGHT

OPEC: The price upswing since the start of the year has largely been supported by production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries -- largely led by the oil-cartels de facto leader, Saudi Arabia. OPEC and 10 allied producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed in late December to collectively hold back output by 1.2 million barrels day for the first half of 2019. At the same time, two key OPEC members exempt from the deal -- Venezuela and Iran -- have seen production fall as a result of U.S. sanctions on both of those countries' oil industries.

"Balancing the market, i.e. aligning the somewhat uncertain global demand growth and the somewhat erratic U.S. sanction policies toward Iran and Venezuela with the shale boom, rests on Saudi Arabia and its allies," said Carsten Menke, commodities research analyst at Julius Baer. "Oil prices have settled above $65 per barrel over the past days and in part recovered the hefty losses of late last year, but the precarious balancing act suggests that volatility will persist."

Crude prices have risen more than 20% since the start of the year, after having fallen 40% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

AHEAD

-- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S.

-- Royal Dutch Shell PLC on Monday releases its annual LNG outlook report.

--International Petroleum Week gets under way in London on Tuesday.

