Oil Prices Gain for Third Session in a Row

By Dan Molinski and Neanda Salvaterra

Oil prices rose for a third straight session Tuesday as a surge in stock markets led oil investors to resume their focus on tightening global supplies due largely to U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Light, sweet crude for November delivery ended 0.2% higher at $71.92 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 0.8% to $81.41 a barrel.

U.S. benchmark oil prices hit a nearly four-year high of $76 a barrel at the beginning of this month on concerns that as much as 2 million barrels a day of Iranian exports could come off the global market once U.S. sanctions start to take full effect next month. But oil prices retreated quickly from those highs last week when a huge drop in stocks on Wall Street reduced risk appetite for oil and created worries of a weaker global economy.

"We've endured a nice pullback after reaching four-year highs, and now we're finding support once again from whether or not the loss the Iranian oil will create a tight global supply of oil," said Eugene McGillian, vice president, market research, at Tradition Energy.

He added that while the stock market's tumble last week spurred concerns of a weaker global economy and lower oil demand, "we're not seeing any demand drop in the numbers yet. Energy demand remains strong."

Iran's crude exports have declined at a faster-than-expected pace ahead of the U.S. sanctions next month, and that helped push Brent above $80 a barrel. Still, some analysts say these lost barrels are already being offset by increased supply from major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia.

"Iranian export will fall quite sharply from November onwards, so there is a bit of timing mismatch as the Saudis and others have already offset that Iranian falloff," said Amrita Sen, analyst at consultancy Energy Aspects.

OPEC crude output rose by 100,000 barrels a day in September, to 32.78 million barrels a day, with the biggest increase coming from Saudi Arabia. Additional supply is also coming from elsewhere, including the U.S.

Still, politics in the Middle East continues to disturb the balance of oil supply. Washington has threatened to sanction Riyadh over the suspected killing of a dissident Saudi journalist and the Saudi's have said they could retaliate by increasing the price of crude to well above $100 a barrel.

Many analysts viewed the Saudi statements as bluster. "I don't think this is going to be the case," said Olivier Jakob, head of consultancy Petromatrix. "Using oil as a weapon is the last bullet for any country, so I don't think they will do that because it would totally destroy their standing as a reliable source of energy."

Oil investors will watch Wednesday morning for weekly data on U.S. oil inventories from the Energy Information Administration. A survey of analysts by The Wall Street Journal shows an average forecast for a 1.5-million-barrel rise in oil stockpiles in the week ended Oct. 12, which would mark a fourth straight week of increases.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Tuesday that its own data for the week showed a 2.1-million-barrel decrease in crude supplies, a 3.4-million-barrel fall in gasoline stocks and a 246,000-barrel decrease in distillate inventories, according to a market participant.

Among refined products, gasoline futures for November delivery rose 1.7% Tuesday to $1.9773 a gallon. Diesel futures fell 0.6%, to $2.3402 a gallon.

