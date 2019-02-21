Oil Prices Hover Amid Signs of U.S. Inventory Build

By Christopher Alessi -- Oil prices were little changed Thursday, holding near three-month highs as the market weighed signs of rising U.S. inventories and ongoing OPEC crude production cuts. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were 0.1% higher at $57.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. WTI closed at $56.92 on Wednesday, the highest closing level since Nov. 12. -- Brent crude, the global benchmark, was trading virtually unchanged at $67.04 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Stockpiles: The American Petroleum Institute reported late Wednesday a 1.3 million barrel increase in U.S. crude supplies for last week. Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration due Thursday is expected to show a 2.6 million barrel increase for last week, according to a survey of analysts and traders conducted by The Wall Street Journal. "If an increase is reported here, this will be the fifth consecutive week of builds," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Bank.

Bullish Momentum: Brent has gained 25% since the start of the year, helped by a shift in investor sentiment from the end of last year when prices had fallen roughly 40% in the fourth quarter. "Crude oil has been building upward price momentum recently as macro-risk related to U.S.-China trade talks has abated and producers commit to their pledged supply cuts, with Saudi Arabia leading by example and using considerable moral suasion with the oil markets of late," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Investors in both commodities and financial markets have been encouraged by signs that the U.S. and China could soon reach a deal to resolve the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

INSIGHT

OPEC: Prices have been bolstered by production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which have been shouldered primarily by Saudi Arabia, the de facto head of the oil cartel and the world's largest exporter of crude. OPEC and 10 partner producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to hold back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of this year in an effort to rebalance an oversupplied market and boost prices.

"OPEC+'s strategy of implementing production cuts in order to remove the oversupply from the market and thus drive up oil prices has worked," according to analysts at Commerzbank.

OPEC production has also been declining as a result of U.S. sanctions on the oil industries of cartel members Iran and Venezuela, both of which were exempted from the latest production-cut deal.

AHEAD

-- The EIA releases weekly data on U.S. petroleum inventories at 11 a.m. ET Thursday. -- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. -- International Petroleum Week officially gets under way in London on Tuesday.

