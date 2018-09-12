Oil Prices Lift Stocks Despite Lingering Trade Concerns

By Christopher Whittall

Stocks in Europe and U.S. futures rose Wednesday, buoyed by gains in energy companies following a bump in oil prices.

The moves came even as markets in the Asia-Pacific region mostly headed lower on lingering trade concerns.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.5% recently, led by gains in oil-and-gas companies and mining stocks. Futures pointed to a 0.2% opening gain for the S&P 500 a day after a jump in energy stocks sent the blue-chip index higher.

Concerns over the impact of an escalating trade conflict between the world's two largest economies have pressured overseas markets in recent months. Reports Tuesday that China will ask the World Trade Organization for permission to impose sanctions on the U.S. rattled investors, and comes days after President Trump said he was prepared to impose a third round of tariffs on $267 billion of Chinese goods.

"There's quite a lot more macro uncertainty, and a lot that has to do with the trade war fears," said Isabelle Mateos y Lago, chief multiasset strategist at BlackRock. "It's not an environment in which many people are enthusiastic about taking risk."

Higher commodity prices helped provide some upward momentum for European stocks Wednesday. Brent crude oil was up 0.3% at $79.29 a barrel, building on sharp gains after forecasts that U.S. crude oil inventories could remain relatively low and amid turmoil in Libya and Hurricane Florence threatened the east coast of the U.S. In metals, copper futures prices were up 1.2% at $5,952 a ton. That helped send the Stoxx Europe 600 oil & gas subindex up 1.6%, while the basic resources subindex climbed 1.4%.

Ms. Mateos y Lago said she favors U.S. equities in the current environment, adding that U.S. companies have "more dynamic earnings [and] more dynamic sales growth."

Robust U.S. growth and corporate earnings have helped buoy U.S. stocks, even as many of the more export-orientated markets in Europe and Asia have struggled amid trade tensions and concerns over the resilience of developing economies. The S&P 500 is up 8% this year, while the Stoxx Europe 600 is down roughly 3% and the MSCI Emerging Markets index has fallen over 13%.

In the Asia-Pacific region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index continued to slide Wednesday, declining 0.3%, after entering bear market territory -- commonly defined as a drop of 20% from a recent high. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%, taking year-to-date losses to almost 20%. The Nikkei Stock Average was down 0.3%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined to 2.964%, according to Tradeweb, from 2.979% on Tuesday. Bond investors will be looking ahead to meetings from the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday, where officials are expected to keep rate changes on hold.

Investors will also be watching if Turkey's central bank raises interest rates on Thursday to rein in inflation amid the collapse of the lira. Turkey has led the downward lurch in emerging markets in recent months, raising concerns over a broader malaise in developing economies.

"The question is whether the Turkish central bank can take the right policy [decision] and calm some of the volatility," said Mohammed Kazmi, a portfolio manager at Union Bancaire Privée.

"This theme of emerging markets being under pressure isn't necessarily going away."

The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the greenback against a basket of 16 currencies, rose 0.1% Thursday. A stronger dollar has been another factor weighing on emerging markets recently, pressuring foreign governments and companies that have borrowed in dollars.

Gold was slightly lower at $1200.30 an ounce.

