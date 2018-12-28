Oil Prices Mixed as Swings Alongside Stocks Continue

By Christopher Alessi and Amrith Ramkumar -- Oil prices moved between gains and losses Friday, swinging alongside stocks and other risk assets as a volatile stretch for markets continued. -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was recently down 0.3%, at $51.99 a barrel, on London's Intercontinental Exchange. -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were recently up 0.3% at $44.73 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

Risk Appetite: Global stocks wavered again Friday after days of oscillating between steep losses and gains, pulling the oil complex in both directions. Oil had risen early in the day alongside stocks but erased its advance when major U.S. indexes turned negative.

Amid jitters about the global economy and oil demand, stocks and commodities have increasingly been moving in tandem during this quarter's punishing selloff. Both U.S. and Brent prices are about 40% below their Oct. 3 multiyear highs.

"There's a very strong push along in equities" and the oil price rise is "just a function of that," said Olivier Jakob, head of oil consultancy Petromatrix. He cautioned that thin trading volumes as a result of the holiday period would likely continue to fuel volatility through next week.

Analysts at consultancy JBC Energy noted: "Year-end trading has been volatile before and at this moment in time we do not want to be too quick in reading a whole lot into the price action of the last few days."

U.S. Inventories: Stockpile figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed inventories fell less than expected last week. The data showed a 46,000 barrel decline, compared to the 2.6 million barrel dip projected by analysts surveyed by the Journal.

Stockpiles have fallen in four consecutive weeks, though they remain elevated after surging in October and November to spark the oil-price rout. Some analysts have said they expect crude to continue swinging until inventories in the U.S. and globally dip steadily.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Analysts and investors are looking ahead to the implementation of crude production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies outside the cartel, led by Russia. The group is set to begin holding back output collectively by about 1.2 million barrels a day starting next month.

First agreed in early December, the deal was meant to bolster crude prices that had fallen by more than 30% since reaching four-year highs at the start of October. But prices have since fallen below the levels they held before the OPEC-led meeting on Dec. 7.

AHEAD

-- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. -- OPEC+ production cuts, agreed at an early December meeting, go into effect Jan. 1.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com and Amrith Ramkumar at amrith.ramkumar@wsj.com