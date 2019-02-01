Log in
WTI
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/01 06:35:20 am
53.7 USD   -0.32%
06:31aOil Prices Pause After Supply-Driven Gains
DJ
04:56aOMV and Sapura Agree JV in Malaysia
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
Oil Prices Pause After Supply-Driven Gains

02/01/2019 | 06:31am EST
By Christopher Alessi 
   -- Oil prices were mixed Friday, but largely held on to recent gains amid 
      signs of steep declines in OPEC crude production and heightened risks to 
      Venezuelan supply. 
 
   -- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 0.4% at $61.90 a 
      barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange. 
 
   -- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were down 0.2% at 
      $53.69 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: Brent crude was being supported Friday morning after a Reuters survey showed production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had declined by 890,000 barrels a day in January, to 30.98 million barrels a day, in its largest monthly decline in two years.

"As always, leading from the front was OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia. The kingdom's oil production fell by 350,000 barrels a day to 10.25 million barrels per day in January and below its quota of 10.3 million barrels per day," said Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Other cuts came courtesy of involuntary reductions from those exempted from supply curbs, namely Iran, Venezuela and Libya."

Production cuts from OPEC and it allies have helped bolster prices by roughly 20% since annual lows reached in the last week of December. OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to hold back crude output by a collective 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019.

Venezuela: The crude market has also been supported this week by the continuing political crisis in Venezuela, an OPEC member. The U.S. late Monday imposed sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil giant, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, in a move that could further crimp output and exports in the economically beleaguered producer. The U.S. measures are meant to undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro and come on the heels of the Trump administration's decision last week to recognize the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as interim president.

INSIGHT

Global Economy: A ceiling has been kept on prices largely as a result of slowing global economic growth, which investors fear could weigh on world oil demand. "Oil prices may have had a fairly healthy start to the year in January, particularly with OPEC cuts becoming more visible in the incoming data and with geopolitics again making waves," analysts at consulting firm JBC Energy wrote in a note. "Nevertheless, on the macro side, the Fed's rate increase pause announced earlier this week has added to growing perceptions about shaky economic growth in the U.S. in the months to come," they added. The continuing trade spat between the U.S. and China, a softer Chinese economy and Brexit have also weighed on global economic growth prospects for this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

At the same time, the other major bearish catalyst for oil prices is relentless U.S. output. Crude production in the U.S. rose to 11.9 million barrels a day in November, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

AHEAD 

   -- Baker Hughes on Friday releases weekly data on the number of rigs 
      drilling for oil in the U.S.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

