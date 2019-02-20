Oil Prices Reach Three-Month Highs on OPEC Cuts -- Update

By Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices climbed to a three-month high on Wednesday on declining supply from OPEC and as investors awaited news on the U.S.-China trade negotiations.

-- Light, sweet crude for March delivery rose 1.3% to $57.16 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, notching a sixth consecutive session of gains and closing at the highest level since Nov. 12.

--Brent, the global benchmark, gained 0.9% to $67.08 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: Oil prices have been bolstered by production curbs from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, shouldered in large part by the cartel's de facto leader, Saudi Arabia. OPEC and 10 partner producers, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of this year. Monthly oil market reports from both OPEC and the International Energy Agency confirmed last week that OPEC is largely keeping its promise to reduce output, even as Russia has failed to fully follow through on its commitments. U.S. sanctions on the oil industries of Iran and Venezuela -- two OPEC members exempt from the production-cut deal -- have also helped bring down total output in the group.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia -- the world's largest exporter of crude -- is making good on a pledge to further reduce its exports to global markets. Saudi shipments of crude in the first half of February fell by 1.3 million barrels a day month-on-month, to average 6.2 million barrels a day, according to data published this week by ship tracking firm Kpler.

U.S.-China Trade: Investors are taking a breather as they look to see whether Beijing and Washington are able to make substantive progress in talks over the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. "Last week's price rally has given way to torpor...as market players adopt a wait-and-see approach amid ongoing U.S.-China trade talks," said Stephen Brennock, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Details on progress remain scant, and it goes without saying that the outcome will be a make-or-break for oil and the broader risk asset complex," he added.

U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 trading up about 0.2%. Oil prices have also risen on optimism that the two countries could strike a deal in coming discussions.

INSIGHT

U.S. Production: The U.S. Energy Information Administration released Tuesday its latest monthly oil drilling productivity report. The agency raised its estimate for U.S. shale oil output next month by 84,000 barrels a day, projecting shale production would average 8.4 million barrels a day in March. Relentless U.S. shale output could continue to keep a cap on crude prices, analysts say. "It seems that the sharp rise in oil production in the U.S. is having a slowing effect after all," analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note Wednesday.

Oil Inventories: U.S. crude-oil stocks are expected to show an increase in data due Thursday from the Energy Department, according to a survey of analysts and traders by The Wall Street Journal. The average estimate of 11 analysts and traders puts U.S. oil inventories up 2.6 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 15. The closely watched survey from the Energy Information Administration is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. ET Thursday, one day later than usual due to the shortened holiday week.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, said late Wednesday that its own data for the week showed a 1.3 million-barrel increase in crude supplies, according to a market participant.

Stephanie Yang contributed to this article.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com