Oil Prices Rise After Modest U.S. Supply Build

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices rose Wednesday after two sessions of declines as weekly U.S. inventories of crude oil and gasoline increased by a smaller amount than expected amid stronger demand this year vs. last.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, ended 0.7% higher at $54.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, ended 1.1% higher at $62.69 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

U.S. Inventories: The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a 1.4-million-barrel rise, while gasoline inventories rose 513,000 barrels compared with expectations for a 1.2-million-barrel increase. Additionally, total stockpiles of oil and petroleum products fell by 3.4 million barrels, to 1.26 billion barrels. The EIA report also indicated the four-week average for motor gasoline supplied to the market -- a proxy for demand -- is now 1.6% higher compared with last year, at nine million barrels a day.

"Overall, the report was considered rather bullish," said Kyle Cooper, a consultant at ION Energy. "The 2nd straight weekly total US inventory draw was driven by solid U.S. total petroleum demand, low crude imports and a rebound in crude export."

Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, noted however that oil prices remain rangebound despite Wednesday's uptick. "We remain cautious on commodity prices until economic data indicates a global economic reacceleration, or until production cuts [by OPEC and other major producers] meaningfully reduce global inventories."

Dollar: Oil prices were pressured lower earlier this week due to continued strength in the dollar, but was able to overcome those forces Wednesday. Dollar-denominated commodities like oil tend to have an inverse relationship with the greenback, which was up 0.2% against a basket of 16 of its peers, according to the WSJ Dollar Index.

"A stronger dollar after the State of the Union address did not limit the advance of crude, but Washington will remain a big factor for oil prices as the US-China trade talks will continue in order to avoid the March 2 deadline without a deal," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at Oanda.

INSIGHT

Venezuela: Oil prices were buoyed much of the past two weeks by the U.S. decision to impose sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA. The measures, which are expected to further crimp Venezuelan crude exports, are meant to undermine the government of President Nicolás Maduro and follow the Trump administration's decision late last month to recognize the country's opposition leader, Juan Guaidó, as interim president.

The U.S. sanctions have already begun to hinder Venezuelan crude-oil exports, pushing the country's beleaguered oil industry closer to collapse, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Analysts at Commerzbank said roughly 500,000 barrels a day of Venezuelan exports could be lost as a result of the sanctions.

Still, there is evidence that "global oil stockpiles are ample and current spare capacity is able to compensate for the loss of heavy crude supplies from Venezuela," according to Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Against this backdrop, any further decline in Venezuelan output or exports will therefore only provide a short-term pillar of price support."

AHEAD

-- OPEC and the International Energy Agency both release their monthly oil-market assessments next week.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com