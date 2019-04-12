Oil Prices Rise Alongside U.S. Stock Markets

By Dan Molinski

-- Oil prices rose Friday as a strong day for U.S. stock markets gave commodity markets a boost and allowed crude to close higher on a weekly basis for a sixth consecutive week.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, ended 0.5% higher at $63.89 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. WTI is 41% higher from where it began the year.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, closed 1% higher at $71.55 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

Highlights

Stocks: Crude gained Friday as stock prices on Wall Street moved higher on better-than-expected bank earnings and strong data on Chinese trade and lending. "Bullish impetus is being provided by today's strong advance in the equities," said analysts at Ritterbusch & Associates in a research note, noting a weaker dollar was also helping lift oil prices. Late in the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 235 points at 26,378 points, while the WSJ Dollar Index was 0.2% lower.

OPEC: While stock markets pushed oil higher Friday, more fundamental support continued to come a tightening of global supplies as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries goes above and beyond its December agreement to cut production by 1.2 million barrels a day. OPEC has actually been over-complying with that deal, in part because of U.S. government sanctions on OPEC members such as Venezuela and Iran that are forcing massive production cuts. Oil prices are 40% higher so far in 2019.

"The oil complex remains in an uptrend that has been in play since the end of last year," said Dominick Chirichella, director of market insights at DTN. "Between now and the June OPEC meeting and barring any surprise negative economic data, prices should continue to slowly evolve higher."

Saudi Arabia alone cut output by 324,000 barrels a day in March, to 9.8 million barrels a day, according to OPEC's monthly report out earlier this week, which showed total world oil supply dropped by 140,000 barrels a day in March to 99.26 million barrels a day. "Fundamentals in both crude and products [gasoline, distillates] still appear price supportive as long as the Saudis maintain a strategy of sharply curtailing production," said the Ritterbusch analysts.

Insight

Chevron Shale: Oil markets also focused Friday on an announcement from California-based Chevron Corp. that it has agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal that will bolster its position in shale regions like the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, and will put it just behind Exxon Mobil Corp. among the world's largest publicly traded oil producers.

"Chevron now joins the ranks of the UltraMajors, and the big three becomes the big four," said Roy Martin, senior analyst at Wood Mackenzie, noting Shell and BP are the other two. "By buying Anadarko, they take on a highly contiguous Delaware basin position in the Permian. Chevron ought to be able to do more with the acreage than Anadarko."

The tie-up is both an exit strategy for Anadarko and an invitation for mergers and acquisitions to accelerate in U.S. shale, said Stewart Glickman, equity analyst at CFRA Research, "The Permian -- which represents about 35% of total U.S. crude oil supply -- has more than 100 players, and so Chevron's acquisition could be an acceleration of an M&A movement that started in 2018, following Permian-centric acquisitions of RSP Permian and Energen by Concho Resources and Diamondback Energy, respectively," he said.

Ahead

-- The Energy Information Administration is set to release its monthly Drilling Productivity Report on Monday.

