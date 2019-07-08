Oil Prices Rise as Busy Week of Reports Kicks Off

By Ryan Dezember

Oil prices pushed higher on Monday as crude continued to dig out from a nearly 5% loss suffered last Tuesday.

Monday's move higher comes ahead of a busy week of potentially market-moving reports that could answer questions about global demand and production both from U.S. shale producers and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

West Texas Intermediate futures for August delivery gained 1% to $58.09 a barrel, Monday, on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the global benchmark, added 0.9% to $64.79 a barrel on London's ICE Futures exchange.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's short-term energy outlook is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, OPEC's monthly report is planned for Thursday, and traders await the International Energy Agency's monthly oil report on Friday.

"While we don't look for major downward demand revisions from any of the sources, we do feel that oil demand growth estimates for this year will be seeing some bearish changes as this year progresses," analysts at Ritterbusch & Associates told clients. "Manufacturing data both in the U.S. and overseas is sending off increasing signals of a slowed economic growth path across most of the world."

Last week offered signs that supplies might be moderating in anticipation of flagging demand. Though domestic crude production continues to reach new highs -- the EIA said output surpassed 12 million barrels a day for the first time ever in April -- the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. declined to 788 last week, according to oil-field services business Baker Hughes. That's down from a recent peak of 888 rigs that were operating in November.

Fewer rigs reflect the pressure from shareholders faced by U.S. producers to spend less. So far, though, less drilling hasn't diminished their output.

Meanwhile, OPEC and its allies, including Russia, last week agreed to extend production cuts for nine months in an effort to support prices against weakening global demand. The pact calls for participating countries to curb output by a combined 1.2 million barrels a day.

Separately, natural-gas prices traded 1.3% lower to $2.39 per million British thermal unit as stockpiles continued to swell amid mildsummer weather that limited demand for air conditioning in much of the country.

