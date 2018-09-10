Oil Prices Rise as Investors Weigh Supply Signals

By Christopher Alessi and Amrith Ramkumar

Oil climbed Monday following a week of volatile trading, with investors focused on possible disruptions to supply that could lift prices.

Light, sweet crude for October delivery added 1% to $68.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after falling in three straight sessions. Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 1.2% to $77.73 a barrel. Prices have been stuck in a range for weeks well below multiyear highs hit earlier in the year, moving based on weekly U.S. supply figures, data from large producers like Saudi Arabia and news about sanctions against Iran.

"At the moment, supply events are still driving oil prices," according to Tamas Varga, an analyst brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd.

"Oil investors have not lost faith in further upside just yet due to the looming Iranian sanctions," he added.

U.S. sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry are set to take effect in November, but the country has already registered a decline in exports that has tightened the oil market. Officials at the state-run National Iranian Oil Co. provisionally expect crude shipments to drop to around 1.5 million barrels a day this month, down from around 2.3 million barrels a day in June, according to people familiar with the matter.

President Trump in May pulled the U.S. out of a 2015 international agreement to curb Iran's nuclear program, setting the stage for the reimposition of economic sanctions and helping push up oil prices.

Meanwhile, the headquarters of Libya's National Oil Co. in Tripoli was targeted Monday by an apparent terrorist attack, potentially foreshadowing fresh disruptions to Libyan supply. Lower supply from Libya has also been a bullish factor for oil in 2018.

Analysts have also been debating whether a seasonal drop in U.S. demand and trade tensions might lower consumption of energy products, adding to the uncertainty oil investors have been facing.

While some investors expect those factors to lead to lower prices, others aren't so sure, noting that demand has remained robust so far this year and that the trade situation could be resolved in the coming weeks, lifting beaten-down emerging markets.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets, argued concerns over a trade war and emerging-market equity and currency issues should ease in the coming months. "Brent is likely going to make it to a flying end of the year for 2018," he said.

Traders are looking ahead to monthly oil market reports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency, with an eye toward how much OPEC ramped up production last month. They're also awaiting weekly U.S. government data on stockpiles.

Among refined products Monday, gasoline futures rose 0.7% to $1.9836 a gallon. Diesel futures climbed 0.5% to $2.2296 a gallon.

--Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

