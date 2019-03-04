Oil Prices Rise on OPEC Cuts, U.S.-China Trade Hopes

By Dan Molinski and Christopher Alessi

--Oil prices rose Monday on further production cuts by OPEC and fresh hopes a U.S.-China trade deal will be reached.

--West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, were up 1.8% at $56.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

--Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading up 1.6% to $66.09 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

HIGHLIGHTS

OPEC: The crude market recovered some of Friday's losses at the start of the new week, with traders homing in on continued signs that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are delivering on promised production curbs.

Output from OPEC members came down by 560,000 barrels a day last month, to 30.5 million barrels a day, according to a Bloomberg survey. Reuters, meanwhile, reported a 300,000 barrel-a-day drop month-on-month in February, to 30.68 million barrels a day.

"Declining OPEC oil output estimates and fears of slowing U.S. oil production efficiency have likely helped support oil prices this morning, " said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "Prices, however, remain contained within their price range of the last two weeks and appear to be waiting for clarity on seasonal factors and global economic growth."

OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed late last year to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first half of 2019. The bulk of the cuts have been shouldered by Saudi Arabia, OPEC's de facto leader and the world's largest exporter of crude. But outages in Venezuela and Iran -- two OPEC members exempt from the most recent deal -- as a result of U.S. sanctions on those countries' oil industries also helped limit production.

U.S.-China Trade: Oil markets were also getting a boost from a Wall Street Journal report Sunday that said the U.S. and China were in the final stages of completing a trade deal after months of sparring.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for gasoline price-tracking firm GasBuddy, said such a deal could prop up oil "as it would likely lead to increasing economic growth rates in both countries and push demand for oil higher."

Mr. DeHaan added this could also help lead to higher U.S. gasoline prices. The average price for a gallon of regular has risen by 20 cents over the past two months to $2.43 a gallon, and could see another 20-cent spike, or more, over the next two months, he said.

INSIGHT

U.S. Rig Count: Oil markets received bullish news Friday afternoon from Baker Hughes that the number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 last week to 843, a level not seen in 10 months, while the total rig-count including natural gas also hit a 10-month low of 1,038. It was the second straight week of declines, and could point toward less-robust U.S. crude production-growth than many have anticipated.

"The U.S. land rig count has now reverted to May-2018 levels," said analysts at Simmons Energy "By basin, the Permian rig count (46% of total) is down 7 rigs week-on-week to 466 rigs -- lowest since May 2018 -- while the Williston [North Dakota] and DJ [Colorado] dropped 1 rig each week-on-week."

AHEAD

--The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Tuesday, followed by official government data from the Energy Information Administration Wednesday.

--OPEC and its production partners are set to meet in Baku, Azerbaijan next week to assess their production-cut agreement.

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com and Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com