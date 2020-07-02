Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Prices Rise on Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

By Sebastian Pellejero

Oil prices rose Thursday after employment data showed the U.S. economy gained more jobs than expected last month.

U.S. crude futures for August delivery added 1.7% to $40.45 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, putting them on target for their highest closing price since March 6.

Prices edged higher after Labor Department data showed the U.S. added 4.8 million jobs in June, bringing the unemployment rate down to 11.1%. That increase was larger than economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected.

Oil investors said Thursday's strong employment report was a sign that the U.S. economy is recovering from the pandemic, despite a recent climb in cases. Recent data has indicated that the recovery could be slowing down, a concerning development for those betting on surging demand for crude.

Recovering demand and record production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have helped return prices to their March levels. Still, stockpiles remain elevated after surging during the spring, and analysts are skeptical that demand will return to its pre-pandemic levels, especially as cases in big states like Texas, Florida and California continue to rise.

In the U.S., crude stockpiles have started to come down. On Wednesday, weekly U.S. data showed crude inventories had fallen by 7.2 million barrels last week, a much bigger drop than the 100,000-barrel decline traders and analysts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expected.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs said that oil demand could reach pre-coronavirus levels by 2022, driven by growth in emerging economies, relatively low energy prices and rising sales of petrochemicals. Others, however, are less optimistic.

"Future [oil] demand growth could be weaker than before [the coronavirus]," due to less flying and more working from home, said Citigroup analysts in a note.

Meanwhile the number of rigs drilling for oil, a proxy for sector activity, declined in June. Oil rigs in operation world-wide fell by 103 last month to 1,073, according to data released Thursday by Baker Hughes. In the U.S., the oil-rig count was down 72 in June to 274.

Brent crude futures for September delivery, the global gauge of oil prices, jumped 0.9% to $42.42 barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange Thursday.

Elsewhere in commodities, most actively traded gold futures recovered some of Wednesday's losses, rising 0.5% to $1,788.50. Earlier in the week, gold futures breached $1,800, the highest level in almost nine years, as investors flock to the haven metal amid economic uncertainty and low interest rates on government bonds.

Write to Sebastian Pellejero at sebastian.pellejero@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 1.91% 15.695 Delayed Quote.-39.88%
CITIGROUP INC. 1.41% 50.915 Delayed Quote.-36.98%
GOLD 0.49% 1777.47 Delayed Quote.17.52%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.09% 93.19 Delayed Quote.0.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.06% 42.58 Delayed Quote.-36.97%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.04% 199.51 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
WTI 1.67% 40.135 Delayed Quote.-35.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WTI
12:01pOil Prices Rise on Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Data
DJ
11:44aOil prices steady amid U.S. unemployment, fuel demand concerns
RE
11:40aOPEC basket oil price rises above $40 for first time in 4 months
RE
11:29aExxon Warns Production, Refining Losses to Hurt Earnings
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:10aPandemic hastens threat of closure for struggling oil refineries
RE
11:05aTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : YRC's Big Bailout; Resetting Free Trade; Delivery on ..
DJ
10:36aTSX gains on energy boost, record U.S. jobs growth
RE
10:26aSouth African refinery explosion kills two, injures seven
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group