Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Prices Slide on Demand Fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 02:27pm EDT

By Sarah McFarlane

Oil prices fell Wednesday as investors' risk appetite was hampered by worries that trade tensions could limit demand, with the U.S.-China dispute appearing to move further from resolution.

Futures on West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. reference price, fell 0.6% to $58.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices earlier dropped to as low as $56.88. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1% at $67.99 on London's ICE Futures exchange.

Oil has suffered from the fallout of rising tensions between the U.S. and China, according to Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

"Equities and oil are coming off and gold coming out of its doldrums and gaining a little bit," said Mr. Tchilinguirian. "We're seeing yields on benchmark Treasurys going down. Those are all indications of risk aversion."

Earlier this month, the U.S. increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, causing China to retaliate. The U.S. has also restricted federal spending on products from China's Huawei Technologies, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, over national-security concerns.

Meanwhile, reports in Chinese media suggested that the government could restrict exports of rare-earth elements, which are used in many technology products such as smartphones.

Supply-side issues are helping underpin prices, however. Futures contracts for oil delivered at short notice are trading at higher prices than later dated contracts, indicating tight supplies in the short term. This is particularly prevalent in Brent due to cuts implemented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, who are due to meet in June to review their agreement.

Lower production from Iran and Venezuela, both under U.S. sanctions, has helped OPEC to easily meet its targets. In the U.S., however, crude stockpiles are climbing at their quickest pace since 2016, fueling fresh volatility in the WTI market as fears of excess supply gather momentum.

Write to Sarah McFarlane at sarah.mcfarlane@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
02:27pOil Prices Slide on Demand Fears
DJ
02:14pEXXON MOBIL : Sees 'Earnings Potential' Boost by Over 140% by 2025 Under Certain..
DJ
01:29pEXXON MOBIL : Expects to Boost 'Earnings Potential' by Over 140% by 2025 Under C..
DJ
12:34pE.ON Reaches Job-Protection Agreement on Planned Innogy Deal
DJ
11:38aENI : Names New Chief Upstream Officer
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:56aENI : Buys Rights in Three New Exploration Licenses in Mozambique
DJ
08:08aLukoil 1Q Net Profit Rose 37%
DJ
08:06aOil Prices Sink as Trade Tensions Limit Investors' Appetite for Risk
DJ
07:50aOil Prices Sink as Trade Tensions Limit Investors' Appetite for Risk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About