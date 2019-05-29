Oil Prices Slide on Demand Fears

By Sarah McFarlane

Oil prices fell Wednesday as investors' risk appetite was hampered by worries that trade tensions could limit demand, with the U.S.-China dispute appearing to move further from resolution.

Futures on West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. reference price, fell 0.6% to $58.79 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices earlier dropped to as low as $56.88. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 1% at $67.99 on London's ICE Futures exchange.

Oil has suffered from the fallout of rising tensions between the U.S. and China, according to Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

"Equities and oil are coming off and gold coming out of its doldrums and gaining a little bit," said Mr. Tchilinguirian. "We're seeing yields on benchmark Treasurys going down. Those are all indications of risk aversion."

Earlier this month, the U.S. increased tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods to 25% from 10%, causing China to retaliate. The U.S. has also restricted federal spending on products from China's Huawei Technologies, the world's largest maker of telecommunications equipment, over national-security concerns.

Meanwhile, reports in Chinese media suggested that the government could restrict exports of rare-earth elements, which are used in many technology products such as smartphones.

Supply-side issues are helping underpin prices, however. Futures contracts for oil delivered at short notice are trading at higher prices than later dated contracts, indicating tight supplies in the short term. This is particularly prevalent in Brent due to cuts implemented by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, who are due to meet in June to review their agreement.

Lower production from Iran and Venezuela, both under U.S. sanctions, has helped OPEC to easily meet its targets. In the U.S., however, crude stockpiles are climbing at their quickest pace since 2016, fueling fresh volatility in the WTI market as fears of excess supply gather momentum.

