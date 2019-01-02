Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/02 12:21:04 pm
44.92 USD   -1.06%
12:12pOil Prices Start the Year With Declines
DJ
11:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Start 2019 In The Red After Asia Falls
DJ
11:10aCorrection to Nigerian Oil Field Article
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Prices Start the Year With Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 12:12pm CET

By Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices started the year in the red Wednesday, as weak Chinese manufacturing data raised fresh concerns about global economic growth and oil demand.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.2% at $53.18 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, was down 1.1% at $44.95 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Global Growth: The oil complex was dragged down on the first trading day of 2019 by news that China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell into contraction territory in December for the first time since May 2017. That followed official Chinese government manufacturing data released Monday, showing a fall in the PMI to its lowest level since February 2016. China, the world's largest oil importer, has been an engine of global growth in recent years.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the soft Chinese economic data was adding to investor worries that the world's economy is slowing, with negative knock-on effects for global oil demand. "It is driving concerns about where demand will come from in 2019," he said.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Oil market participants will be looking closely at the impact of production curbs that took effect at the start of January from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first six months of 2019, part of an effort to rein in a burgeoning supply glut that dragged down prices in the fourth quarter of 2018. The group first cut production at the start of 2017, before moving to raise it in summer 2018 and then again reversing course by the end of the year.

"Fresh OPEC-wide cuts will alleviate but not eliminate a supply imbalance in the first half of 2019," according to Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Global oil inventories will therefore build in the coming months [and] this is hardly a recipe for a sustained price recovery," he added.

Brent closed 2018 down 19%, while WTI ended the year down 25%.

AHEAD

--The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Thursday, followed by official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
12:12pOil Prices Start the Year With Declines
DJ
11:37aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Start 2019 In The Red After Asia Falls
DJ
11:10aCorrection to Nigerian Oil Field Article
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08:43aNigeria's Egina Oil Field Produces First Oil -NNPC
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/01CHESAPEAKE ENERGY : Fracking Pioneer, Bet on Oil Then Prices Plunged
DJ
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.