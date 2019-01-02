Oil Prices Start the Year With Declines

By Christopher Alessi

-- Oil prices started the year in the red Wednesday, as weak Chinese manufacturing data raised fresh concerns about global economic growth and oil demand.

-- Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading down 1.2% at $53.18 a barrel on London's Intercontinental Exchange.

-- West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. oil standard, was down 1.1% at $44.95 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Global Growth: The oil complex was dragged down on the first trading day of 2019 by news that China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell into contraction territory in December for the first time since May 2017. That followed official Chinese government manufacturing data released Monday, showing a fall in the PMI to its lowest level since February 2016. China, the world's largest oil importer, has been an engine of global growth in recent years.

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said the soft Chinese economic data was adding to investor worries that the world's economy is slowing, with negative knock-on effects for global oil demand. "It is driving concerns about where demand will come from in 2019," he said.

INSIGHT

OPEC+: Oil market participants will be looking closely at the impact of production curbs that took effect at the start of January from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. OPEC and 10 producers outside the cartel, led by Russia, agreed in early December to collectively hold back crude output by 1.2 million barrels a day for the first six months of 2019, part of an effort to rein in a burgeoning supply glut that dragged down prices in the fourth quarter of 2018. The group first cut production at the start of 2017, before moving to raise it in summer 2018 and then again reversing course by the end of the year.

"Fresh OPEC-wide cuts will alleviate but not eliminate a supply imbalance in the first half of 2019," according to Stephen Brennock, analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. "Global oil inventories will therefore build in the coming months [and] this is hardly a recipe for a sustained price recovery," he added.

Brent closed 2018 down 19%, while WTI ended the year down 25%.

AHEAD

--The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases weekly data on U.S. oil inventories Thursday, followed by official government data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday.

Write to Christopher Alessi at christopher.alessi@wsj.com