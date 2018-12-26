Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  WTI       

WTI
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 12/26 08:49:31 pm
46.32 USD   +9.12%
07:29pOil Rebounds Sharply After Christmas Eve Plunge
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:48pOil Prices Move Higher After Christmas Eve Plunge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil Rebounds Sharply After Christmas Eve Plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 07:29pm CET

By Dan Molinski

--Oil prices surged Wednesday, fueled by a Wall Street rebound and a belief that worries about a slowing global economy and weakening oil demand may be overblown.

--Light, sweet crude for February delivery was recently 7.6% higher at $45.74 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Wednesday's gains erased all of Monday's 6.7% drop that had left prices at $42.53 a barrel, the lowest closing price since June 21, 2017.

--Brent crude for February delivery, the global oil benchmark, rose 6.6% to $54.10 a barrel.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wall Street: The nearly 7% fall in the U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, on Monday was attributed largely to risk aversion related to a huge decline that day on Wall Street. But as U.S. stocks rebounded sharply Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average recently up more than 500 points, crude oil prices surged higher as well. "If the economy is not as bad as the market is suggesting, then it is very possible that we will quickly fall into an undersupplied [oil] market," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures in Chicago.

Bear Market: Even with Wednesday's big gains, however, oil prices remain 40% lower from early October, when they reached a multiyear peak of $76.41 a barrel. The bear-market plunge has been due largely to oversupply concerns as U.S. crude production soars toward 12 million barrels a day, while output from other major producers including Russia and Saudi Arabia also remain robust.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia agreed earlier this month to reduce production levels by 1.2 million barrels a day next year, and officials indicated last week that even steeper cuts are possible. But oil markets mostly shrugged off the bullish news recently. Analysts at Austin-based Drillinginfo said the market "seems convinced that production cuts by the participants may not be implemented according to plan nor will they be enough to offset expected global demand growth declines."

INSIGHT

Undersupply: Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. also said undersupply rather than oversupply could end up being the oil market's problem in 2019. "The last few days of selling pressure in the crude markets has felt less fundamentally driven and more a function of the overall market meltdown as increased equity volatility and growing macro concerns have weighed on a number of asset classes," said the analysts in a research note Wednesday. "OPEC+ cuts in Q1 should move the market balance to undersupplied, and if the U.S. upstream sector cuts capital as investors hope, then the commodity should ultimately start to find support in the new year as U.S. growth fears are abated."

AHEAD

--The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly oil inventory report Friday, rather than Wednesday, due to Christmas, while the American Petroleum Institute will release its data Thursday.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Write to Dan Molinski at Dan.Molinski@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 22341.31 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 3.51% 6114.1571 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.32% 6406.6385 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 2.40% 2410.47 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
WTI 8.79% 46.11 Delayed Quote.-24.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WTI
07:29pOil Rebounds Sharply After Christmas Eve Plunge
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02:48pOil Prices Move Higher After Christmas Eve Plunge
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
10:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/24U.S. Oil Prices Fall to 18-Month Low as Wall Street Tumbles
DJ
12/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12/24Venezuela-Guyana Feud Halts Exxon Project
DJ
12/24Hess Closes Down 12%, Largest Percent Decrease Since Feb. 2016 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.